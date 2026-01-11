SignalsSections
Pablo Andres Hczernek Borges

BotGoldPY

Pablo Andres Hczernek Borges
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FotMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
149
Profit Trades:
134 (89.93%)
Loss Trades:
15 (10.07%)
Best trade:
9.56 USD
Worst trade:
-42.71 USD
Gross Profit:
226.37 USD (15 848 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62.14 USD (5 026 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (30.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.50 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.85
Long Trades:
139 (93.29%)
Short Trades:
10 (6.71%)
Profit Factor:
3.64
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
1.69 USD
Average Loss:
-4.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-5.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.82%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
42.71 USD (2.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 148
US100Cash 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 162
US100Cash 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 8.6K
US100Cash 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FotMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

📊 Professional Trading Signal – Risk-Managed Strategy

This signal is designed for traders seeking technical analysis–based entries, discipline, and proper risk management.

🔹 Trades on highly liquid instruments
🔹 Entries based on market structure and technical confirmations
🔹 Active Stop Loss and Take Profit management
🔹 Focus on consistency rather than overtrading

⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading leveraged financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose and always apply proper risk management.

📌 Suitable for traders with disciplined money management.


2026.01.11 17:11
