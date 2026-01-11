シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / BotGoldPY
Pablo Andres Hczernek Borges

BotGoldPY

Pablo Andres Hczernek Borges
レビュー0件
15週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
FotMarkets-Server
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
149
利益トレード:
134 (89.93%)
損失トレード:
15 (10.07%)
ベストトレード:
9.56 USD
最悪のトレード:
-42.71 USD
総利益:
226.37 USD (15 848 pips)
総損失:
-62.14 USD (5 026 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
22 (30.67 USD)
最大連続利益:
40.50 USD (20)
シャープレシオ:
0.29
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
31
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.85
長いトレード:
139 (93.29%)
短いトレード:
10 (6.71%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.64
期待されたペイオフ:
1.10 USD
平均利益:
1.69 USD
平均損失:
-4.14 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-5.22 USD)
最大連続損失:
-42.71 USD (1)
月間成長:
4.82%
年間予想:
0.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
80%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
42.71 USD (2.60%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GOLD 148
US100Cash 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GOLD 162
US100Cash 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GOLD 8.6K
US100Cash 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +9.56 USD
最悪のトレード: -43 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 20
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +30.67 USD
最大連続損失: -5.22 USD

📊 Professional Trading Signal – Risk-Managed Strategy

This signal is designed for traders seeking technical analysis–based entries, discipline, and proper risk management.

🔹 Trades on highly liquid instruments
🔹 Entries based on market structure and technical confirmations
🔹 Active Stop Loss and Take Profit management
🔹 Focus on consistency rather than overtrading

⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading leveraged financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose and always apply proper risk management.

📌 Suitable for traders with disciplined money management.


レビューなし
2026.01.11 17:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
