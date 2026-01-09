SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / MNTP Global Equity Core
Eduardo Tejero Pascual

MNTP Global Equity Core

Eduardo Tejero Pascual
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:1
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
76
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
38 (50.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
38 (50.00%)
En iyi işlem:
1 060.38 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 425.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
7 546.90 USD (21 408 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 463.51 USD (16 538 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (292.04 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 228.65 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
50.43%
En son işlem:
12 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
133
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.88
Alış işlemleri:
76 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.69
Beklenen getiri:
40.57 USD
Ortalama kâr:
198.60 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-117.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-675.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 516.20 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.31%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
559.77 USD
Maksimum:
1 638.81 USD (0.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.16% (1 644.35 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GLD 5
IHI 4
SCHD 3
VT 3
AXP 3
GS 3
JPM 3
QUAL 3
TSN 3
XLU 3
LMT 2
COIN 2
ADBE 2
AMD 2
AVGO 2
ISRG 2
META 2
NOV 2
NVDA 2
PGR 2
TDG 2
TJX 2
UBER 2
XLV 2
RTX 1
AAPL 1
AMZN 1
BRKb 1
GOOG 1
GOOGL 1
IBB 1
MSFT 1
PLD 1
PYPL 1
QQQ 1
TSLA 1
XLB 1
XLE 1
VLO 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GLD 190
IHI 1.5K
SCHD -25
VT 185
AXP 12
GS -66
JPM -63
QUAL 55
TSN -34
XLU 47
LMT 1.1K
COIN -1.7K
ADBE 73
AMD -391
AVGO -16
ISRG 287
META -115
NOV -252
NVDA 19
PGR -12
TDG 155
TJX 102
UBER 341
XLV 1.6K
RTX 19
AAPL -92
AMZN 935
BRKb -5
GOOG -51
GOOGL -146
IBB 133
MSFT 176
PLD -289
PYPL -49
QQQ 78
TSLA -364
XLB 155
XLE -246
VLO -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GLD 366
IHI 449
SCHD 15
VT 19
AXP -306
GS -2.9K
JPM -874
QUAL 348
TSN -8
XLU -23
LMT 3.7K
COIN -1.8K
ADBE 436
AMD -2K
AVGO -95
ISRG 5.3K
META -2.4K
NOV -109
NVDA 107
PGR -58
TDG 5.2K
TJX 51
UBER 268
XLV 871
RTX 47
AAPL -377
AMZN 887
BRKb -15
GOOG -250
GOOGL -232
IBB 421
MSFT 299
PLD -276
PYPL -16
QQQ 562
TSLA -2.4K
XLB 86
XLE -128
VLO -350
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 060.38 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 425 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +292.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -675.88 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This strategy is based on active portfolio management focused on large-cap equities and sector ETFs. The primary objective is to build a robust portfolio through rigorous asset selection, prioritizing stability and sustained long-term growth.

Strategy Key Points:

  • Strategic Diversification: We operate a diversified basket covering key sectors such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, and Energy, complemented by exposure to precious metals to optimize portfolio balance.

  • Investment Methodology: The selection process combines fundamental market analysis with technical execution control, focusing exclusively on high-liquidity assets.

  • Exposure Management: The strategy maintains a disciplined investment approach, seeking a balanced weight distribution across different assets to mitigate sector-specific risks.

  • 100% Manual Trading: All investment decisions and position management are executed discretionally, allowing for direct adaptation to the evolution and context of global markets.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Synchronization: It is recommended to use the "proportional copy" mode to maintain the integrity of the original asset management.

  • Investment Profile: As a strategy based on real assets (stocks and ETFs), it is designed for investors seeking a professional wealth management alternative.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.09 12:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol