SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / MNTP Global Equity Core
Eduardo Tejero Pascual

MNTP Global Equity Core

Eduardo Tejero Pascual
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:1
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
72
Gewinntrades:
37 (51.38%)
Verlusttrades:
35 (48.61%)
Bester Trade:
1 060.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 425.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
7 120.30 USD (21 169 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 455.88 USD (16 139 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (292.04 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 228.65 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
48.98%
Letzter Trade:
23 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
129
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
1.63
Long-Positionen:
72 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.60
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
37.01 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
192.44 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-127.31 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-675.88 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 516.20 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.27%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
559.77 USD
Maximaler:
1 638.81 USD (0.16%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GLD 5
SCHD 3
VT 3
AXP 3
GS 3
JPM 3
QUAL 3
TSN 3
XLU 3
LMT 2
COIN 2
ADBE 2
AMD 2
AVGO 2
ISRG 2
META 2
NOV 2
NVDA 2
PGR 2
TDG 2
TJX 2
UBER 2
XLV 2
RTX 1
AAPL 1
AMZN 1
BRKb 1
GOOG 1
GOOGL 1
IBB 1
IHI 1
MSFT 1
PLD 1
PYPL 1
QQQ 1
TSLA 1
XLB 1
XLE 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GLD 190
SCHD -25
VT 185
AXP 12
GS -66
JPM -63
QUAL 55
TSN -34
XLU 47
LMT 1.1K
COIN -1.7K
ADBE 73
AMD -391
AVGO -16
ISRG 287
META -115
NOV -252
NVDA 19
PGR -12
TDG 155
TJX 102
UBER 341
XLV 1.6K
RTX 19
AAPL -92
AMZN 935
BRKb -5
GOOG -51
GOOGL -146
IBB 133
IHI 1K
MSFT 176
PLD -289
PYPL -49
QQQ 78
TSLA -364
XLB 155
XLE -246
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GLD 366
SCHD 15
VT 19
AXP -306
GS -2.9K
JPM -874
QUAL 348
TSN -8
XLU -23
LMT 3.7K
COIN -1.8K
ADBE 436
AMD -2K
AVGO -95
ISRG 5.3K
META -2.4K
NOV -109
NVDA 107
PGR -58
TDG 5.2K
TJX 51
UBER 268
XLV 871
RTX 47
AAPL -377
AMZN 887
BRKb -15
GOOG -250
GOOGL -232
IBB 421
IHI 259
MSFT 299
PLD -276
PYPL -16
QQQ 562
TSLA -2.4K
XLB 86
XLE -128
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 060.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 425 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +292.04 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -675.88 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This strategy is based on active portfolio management focused on large-cap equities and sector ETFs. The primary objective is to build a robust portfolio through rigorous asset selection, prioritizing stability and sustained long-term growth.

Strategy Key Points:

  • Strategic Diversification: We operate a diversified basket covering key sectors such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, and Energy, complemented by exposure to precious metals to optimize portfolio balance.

  • Investment Methodology: The selection process combines fundamental market analysis with technical execution control, focusing exclusively on high-liquidity assets.

  • Exposure Management: The strategy maintains a disciplined investment approach, seeking a balanced weight distribution across different assets to mitigate sector-specific risks.

  • 100% Manual Trading: All investment decisions and position management are executed discretionally, allowing for direct adaptation to the evolution and context of global markets.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Synchronization: It is recommended to use the "proportional copy" mode to maintain the integrity of the original asset management.

  • Investment Profile: As a strategy based on real assets (stocks and ETFs), it is designed for investors seeking a professional wealth management alternative.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.09 12:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen