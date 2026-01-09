- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GLD
|5
|SCHD
|3
|VT
|3
|AXP
|3
|GS
|3
|JPM
|3
|QUAL
|3
|TSN
|3
|XLU
|3
|LMT
|2
|COIN
|2
|ADBE
|2
|AMD
|2
|AVGO
|2
|ISRG
|2
|META
|2
|NOV
|2
|NVDA
|2
|PGR
|2
|TDG
|2
|TJX
|2
|UBER
|2
|XLV
|2
|RTX
|1
|AAPL
|1
|AMZN
|1
|BRKb
|1
|GOOG
|1
|GOOGL
|1
|IBB
|1
|IHI
|1
|MSFT
|1
|PLD
|1
|PYPL
|1
|QQQ
|1
|TSLA
|1
|XLB
|1
|XLE
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GLD
|190
|SCHD
|-25
|VT
|185
|AXP
|12
|GS
|-66
|JPM
|-63
|QUAL
|55
|TSN
|-34
|XLU
|47
|LMT
|1.1K
|COIN
|-1.7K
|ADBE
|73
|AMD
|-391
|AVGO
|-16
|ISRG
|287
|META
|-115
|NOV
|-252
|NVDA
|19
|PGR
|-12
|TDG
|155
|TJX
|102
|UBER
|341
|XLV
|1.6K
|RTX
|19
|AAPL
|-92
|AMZN
|935
|BRKb
|-5
|GOOG
|-51
|GOOGL
|-146
|IBB
|133
|IHI
|1K
|MSFT
|176
|PLD
|-289
|PYPL
|-49
|QQQ
|78
|TSLA
|-364
|XLB
|155
|XLE
|-246
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GLD
|366
|SCHD
|15
|VT
|19
|AXP
|-306
|GS
|-2.9K
|JPM
|-874
|QUAL
|348
|TSN
|-8
|XLU
|-23
|LMT
|3.7K
|COIN
|-1.8K
|ADBE
|436
|AMD
|-2K
|AVGO
|-95
|ISRG
|5.3K
|META
|-2.4K
|NOV
|-109
|NVDA
|107
|PGR
|-58
|TDG
|5.2K
|TJX
|51
|UBER
|268
|XLV
|871
|RTX
|47
|AAPL
|-377
|AMZN
|887
|BRKb
|-15
|GOOG
|-250
|GOOGL
|-232
|IBB
|421
|IHI
|259
|MSFT
|299
|PLD
|-276
|PYPL
|-16
|QQQ
|562
|TSLA
|-2.4K
|XLB
|86
|XLE
|-128
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
This strategy is based on active portfolio management focused on large-cap equities and sector ETFs. The primary objective is to build a robust portfolio through rigorous asset selection, prioritizing stability and sustained long-term growth.
Strategy Key Points:
-
Strategic Diversification: We operate a diversified basket covering key sectors such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, and Energy, complemented by exposure to precious metals to optimize portfolio balance.
-
Investment Methodology: The selection process combines fundamental market analysis with technical execution control, focusing exclusively on high-liquidity assets.
-
Exposure Management: The strategy maintains a disciplined investment approach, seeking a balanced weight distribution across different assets to mitigate sector-specific risks.
-
100% Manual Trading: All investment decisions and position management are executed discretionally, allowing for direct adaptation to the evolution and context of global markets.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Synchronization: It is recommended to use the "proportional copy" mode to maintain the integrity of the original asset management.
-
Investment Profile: As a strategy based on real assets (stocks and ETFs), it is designed for investors seeking a professional wealth management alternative.