This strategy is based on active portfolio management focused on large-cap equities and sector ETFs. The primary objective is to build a robust portfolio through rigorous asset selection, prioritizing stability and sustained long-term growth.

Strategy Key Points:

Strategic Diversification: We operate a diversified basket covering key sectors such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, and Energy, complemented by exposure to precious metals to optimize portfolio balance.

Investment Methodology: The selection process combines fundamental market analysis with technical execution control, focusing exclusively on high-liquidity assets.

Exposure Management: The strategy maintains a disciplined investment approach, seeking a balanced weight distribution across different assets to mitigate sector-specific risks.