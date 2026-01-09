SegnaliSezioni
Eduardo Tejero Pascual

MNTP Global Equity Core

Eduardo Tejero Pascual
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2026 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:1
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
76
Profit Trade:
38 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
38 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
1 060.38 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 425.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 546.90 USD (21 408 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 463.51 USD (16 538 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (292.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 228.65 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
50.43%
Ultimo trade:
11 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
133
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.88
Long Trade:
76 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.69
Profitto previsto:
40.57 USD
Profitto medio:
198.60 USD
Perdita media:
-117.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-675.88 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 516.20 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
0.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
559.77 USD
Massimale:
1 638.81 USD (0.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.16% (1 644.35 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GLD 5
IHI 4
SCHD 3
VT 3
AXP 3
GS 3
JPM 3
QUAL 3
TSN 3
XLU 3
LMT 2
COIN 2
ADBE 2
AMD 2
AVGO 2
ISRG 2
META 2
NOV 2
NVDA 2
PGR 2
TDG 2
TJX 2
UBER 2
XLV 2
RTX 1
AAPL 1
AMZN 1
BRKb 1
GOOG 1
GOOGL 1
IBB 1
MSFT 1
PLD 1
PYPL 1
QQQ 1
TSLA 1
XLB 1
XLE 1
VLO 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GLD 190
IHI 1.5K
SCHD -25
VT 185
AXP 12
GS -66
JPM -63
QUAL 55
TSN -34
XLU 47
LMT 1.1K
COIN -1.7K
ADBE 73
AMD -391
AVGO -16
ISRG 287
META -115
NOV -252
NVDA 19
PGR -12
TDG 155
TJX 102
UBER 341
XLV 1.6K
RTX 19
AAPL -92
AMZN 935
BRKb -5
GOOG -51
GOOGL -146
IBB 133
MSFT 176
PLD -289
PYPL -49
QQQ 78
TSLA -364
XLB 155
XLE -246
VLO -5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GLD 366
IHI 449
SCHD 15
VT 19
AXP -306
GS -2.9K
JPM -874
QUAL 348
TSN -8
XLU -23
LMT 3.7K
COIN -1.8K
ADBE 436
AMD -2K
AVGO -95
ISRG 5.3K
META -2.4K
NOV -109
NVDA 107
PGR -58
TDG 5.2K
TJX 51
UBER 268
XLV 871
RTX 47
AAPL -377
AMZN 887
BRKb -15
GOOG -250
GOOGL -232
IBB 421
MSFT 299
PLD -276
PYPL -16
QQQ 562
TSLA -2.4K
XLB 86
XLE -128
VLO -350
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 060.38 USD
Worst Trade: -1 425 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +292.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -675.88 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This strategy is based on active portfolio management focused on large-cap equities and sector ETFs. The primary objective is to build a robust portfolio through rigorous asset selection, prioritizing stability and sustained long-term growth.

Strategy Key Points:

  • Strategic Diversification: We operate a diversified basket covering key sectors such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, and Energy, complemented by exposure to precious metals to optimize portfolio balance.

  • Investment Methodology: The selection process combines fundamental market analysis with technical execution control, focusing exclusively on high-liquidity assets.

  • Exposure Management: The strategy maintains a disciplined investment approach, seeking a balanced weight distribution across different assets to mitigate sector-specific risks.

  • 100% Manual Trading: All investment decisions and position management are executed discretionally, allowing for direct adaptation to the evolution and context of global markets.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Synchronization: It is recommended to use the "proportional copy" mode to maintain the integrity of the original asset management.

  • Investment Profile: As a strategy based on real assets (stocks and ETFs), it is designed for investors seeking a professional wealth management alternative.


