Eduardo Tejero Pascual

MNTP Global Equity Core

Eduardo Tejero Pascual
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
39 (49.36%)
Loss Trades:
40 (50.63%)
Best trade:
1 060.38 USD
Worst trade:
-1 425.00 USD
Gross Profit:
7 585.18 USD (21 584 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 590.26 USD (17 867 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (292.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 228.65 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
50.52%
Latest trade:
52 minutes ago
Trades per week:
136
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.83
Long Trades:
79 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
37.91 USD
Average Profit:
194.49 USD
Average Loss:
-114.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-675.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 516.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
559.77 USD
Maximal:
1 638.81 USD (0.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.16% (1 644.35 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GLD 5
COIN 4
IHI 4
SCHD 3
VT 3
AXP 3
GS 3
JPM 3
QUAL 3
TSN 3
XLU 3
LMT 2
ADBE 2
AMD 2
AMZN 2
AVGO 2
ISRG 2
META 2
NOV 2
NVDA 2
PGR 2
TDG 2
TJX 2
UBER 2
XLV 2
RTX 1
AAPL 1
BRKb 1
GOOG 1
GOOGL 1
IBB 1
MSFT 1
PLD 1
PYPL 1
QQQ 1
TSLA 1
XLB 1
XLE 1
VLO 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GLD 190
COIN -1.8K
IHI 1.5K
SCHD -25
VT 185
AXP 12
GS -66
JPM -63
QUAL 55
TSN -34
XLU 47
LMT 1.1K
ADBE 73
AMD -391
AMZN 972
AVGO -16
ISRG 287
META -115
NOV -252
NVDA 19
PGR -12
TDG 155
TJX 102
UBER 341
XLV 1.6K
RTX 19
AAPL -92
BRKb -5
GOOG -51
GOOGL -146
IBB 133
MSFT 176
PLD -289
PYPL -49
QQQ 78
TSLA -364
XLB 155
XLE -246
VLO -5
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GLD 366
COIN -3.1K
IHI 449
SCHD 15
VT 19
AXP -306
GS -2.9K
JPM -874
QUAL 348
TSN -8
XLU -23
LMT 3.7K
ADBE 436
AMD -2K
AMZN 1.1K
AVGO -95
ISRG 5.3K
META -2.4K
NOV -109
NVDA 107
PGR -58
TDG 5.2K
TJX 51
UBER 268
XLV 871
RTX 47
AAPL -377
BRKb -15
GOOG -250
GOOGL -232
IBB 421
MSFT 299
PLD -276
PYPL -16
QQQ 562
TSLA -2.4K
XLB 86
XLE -128
VLO -350
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 060.38 USD
Worst trade: -1 425 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +292.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -675.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

This strategy is based on active portfolio management focused on large-cap equities and sector ETFs. The primary objective is to build a robust portfolio through rigorous asset selection, prioritizing stability and sustained long-term growth.

Strategy Key Points:

  • Strategic Diversification: We operate a diversified basket covering key sectors such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, and Energy, complemented by exposure to precious metals to optimize portfolio balance.

  • Investment Methodology: The selection process combines fundamental market analysis with technical execution control, focusing exclusively on high-liquidity assets.

  • Exposure Management: The strategy maintains a disciplined investment approach, seeking a balanced weight distribution across different assets to mitigate sector-specific risks.

  • 100% Manual Trading: All investment decisions and position management are executed discretionally, allowing for direct adaptation to the evolution and context of global markets.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Synchronization: It is recommended to use the "proportional copy" mode to maintain the integrity of the original asset management.

  • Investment Profile: As a strategy based on real assets (stocks and ETFs), it is designed for investors seeking a professional wealth management alternative.


2026.01.09 12:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
