シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / MNTP Global Equity Core
Eduardo Tejero Pascual

MNTP Global Equity Core

Eduardo Tejero Pascual
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:1
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
72
利益トレード:
37 (51.38%)
損失トレード:
35 (48.61%)
ベストトレード:
1 060.38 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1 425.00 USD
総利益:
7 120.30 USD (21 169 pips)
総損失:
-4 455.88 USD (16 139 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (292.04 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 228.65 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.13
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
48.98%
最近のトレード:
23 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
129
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
1.63
長いトレード:
72 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.60
期待されたペイオフ:
37.01 USD
平均利益:
192.44 USD
平均損失:
-127.31 USD
最大連続の負け:
10 (-675.88 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 516.20 USD (2)
月間成長:
0.27%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
559.77 USD
最大の:
1 638.81 USD (0.16%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GLD 5
SCHD 3
VT 3
AXP 3
GS 3
JPM 3
QUAL 3
TSN 3
XLU 3
LMT 2
COIN 2
ADBE 2
AMD 2
AVGO 2
ISRG 2
META 2
NOV 2
NVDA 2
PGR 2
TDG 2
TJX 2
UBER 2
XLV 2
RTX 1
AAPL 1
AMZN 1
BRKb 1
GOOG 1
GOOGL 1
IBB 1
IHI 1
MSFT 1
PLD 1
PYPL 1
QQQ 1
TSLA 1
XLB 1
XLE 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GLD 190
SCHD -25
VT 185
AXP 12
GS -66
JPM -63
QUAL 55
TSN -34
XLU 47
LMT 1.1K
COIN -1.7K
ADBE 73
AMD -391
AVGO -16
ISRG 287
META -115
NOV -252
NVDA 19
PGR -12
TDG 155
TJX 102
UBER 341
XLV 1.6K
RTX 19
AAPL -92
AMZN 935
BRKb -5
GOOG -51
GOOGL -146
IBB 133
IHI 1K
MSFT 176
PLD -289
PYPL -49
QQQ 78
TSLA -364
XLB 155
XLE -246
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GLD 366
SCHD 15
VT 19
AXP -306
GS -2.9K
JPM -874
QUAL 348
TSN -8
XLU -23
LMT 3.7K
COIN -1.8K
ADBE 436
AMD -2K
AVGO -95
ISRG 5.3K
META -2.4K
NOV -109
NVDA 107
PGR -58
TDG 5.2K
TJX 51
UBER 268
XLV 871
RTX 47
AAPL -377
AMZN 887
BRKb -15
GOOG -250
GOOGL -232
IBB 421
IHI 259
MSFT 299
PLD -276
PYPL -16
QQQ 562
TSLA -2.4K
XLB 86
XLE -128
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 060.38 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 425 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +292.04 USD
最大連続損失: -675.88 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Darwinex-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

This strategy is based on active portfolio management focused on large-cap equities and sector ETFs. The primary objective is to build a robust portfolio through rigorous asset selection, prioritizing stability and sustained long-term growth.

Strategy Key Points:

  • Strategic Diversification: We operate a diversified basket covering key sectors such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, and Energy, complemented by exposure to precious metals to optimize portfolio balance.

  • Investment Methodology: The selection process combines fundamental market analysis with technical execution control, focusing exclusively on high-liquidity assets.

  • Exposure Management: The strategy maintains a disciplined investment approach, seeking a balanced weight distribution across different assets to mitigate sector-specific risks.

  • 100% Manual Trading: All investment decisions and position management are executed discretionally, allowing for direct adaptation to the evolution and context of global markets.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Synchronization: It is recommended to use the "proportional copy" mode to maintain the integrity of the original asset management.

  • Investment Profile: As a strategy based on real assets (stocks and ETFs), it is designed for investors seeking a professional wealth management alternative.


レビューなし
2026.01.09 12:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録