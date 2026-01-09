시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / MNTP Global Equity Core
Eduardo Tejero Pascual

MNTP Global Equity Core

Eduardo Tejero Pascual
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:1
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
79
이익 거래:
39 (49.36%)
손실 거래:
40 (50.63%)
최고의 거래:
1 060.38 USD
최악의 거래:
-1 425.00 USD
총 수익:
7 585.18 USD (21 584 pips)
총 손실:
-4 590.26 USD (17 867 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (292.04 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 228.65 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
50.52%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
136
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
1.83
롱(주식매수):
79 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
1.65
기대수익:
37.91 USD
평균 이익:
194.49 USD
평균 손실:
-114.76 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-675.88 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 516.20 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
0.30%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
559.77 USD
최대한의:
1 638.81 USD (0.16%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.16% (1 644.35 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GLD 5
COIN 4
IHI 4
SCHD 3
VT 3
AXP 3
GS 3
JPM 3
QUAL 3
TSN 3
XLU 3
LMT 2
ADBE 2
AMD 2
AMZN 2
AVGO 2
ISRG 2
META 2
NOV 2
NVDA 2
PGR 2
TDG 2
TJX 2
UBER 2
XLV 2
RTX 1
AAPL 1
BRKb 1
GOOG 1
GOOGL 1
IBB 1
MSFT 1
PLD 1
PYPL 1
QQQ 1
TSLA 1
XLB 1
XLE 1
VLO 1
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GLD 190
COIN -1.8K
IHI 1.5K
SCHD -25
VT 185
AXP 12
GS -66
JPM -63
QUAL 55
TSN -34
XLU 47
LMT 1.1K
ADBE 73
AMD -391
AMZN 972
AVGO -16
ISRG 287
META -115
NOV -252
NVDA 19
PGR -12
TDG 155
TJX 102
UBER 341
XLV 1.6K
RTX 19
AAPL -92
BRKb -5
GOOG -51
GOOGL -146
IBB 133
MSFT 176
PLD -289
PYPL -49
QQQ 78
TSLA -364
XLB 155
XLE -246
VLO -5
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GLD 366
COIN -3.1K
IHI 449
SCHD 15
VT 19
AXP -306
GS -2.9K
JPM -874
QUAL 348
TSN -8
XLU -23
LMT 3.7K
ADBE 436
AMD -2K
AMZN 1.1K
AVGO -95
ISRG 5.3K
META -2.4K
NOV -109
NVDA 107
PGR -58
TDG 5.2K
TJX 51
UBER 268
XLV 871
RTX 47
AAPL -377
BRKb -15
GOOG -250
GOOGL -232
IBB 421
MSFT 299
PLD -276
PYPL -16
QQQ 562
TSLA -2.4K
XLB 86
XLE -128
VLO -350
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 060.38 USD
최악의 거래: -1 425 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +292.04 USD
연속 최대 손실: -675.88 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

This strategy is based on active portfolio management focused on large-cap equities and sector ETFs. The primary objective is to build a robust portfolio through rigorous asset selection, prioritizing stability and sustained long-term growth.

Strategy Key Points:

  • Strategic Diversification: We operate a diversified basket covering key sectors such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, and Energy, complemented by exposure to precious metals to optimize portfolio balance.

  • Investment Methodology: The selection process combines fundamental market analysis with technical execution control, focusing exclusively on high-liquidity assets.

  • Exposure Management: The strategy maintains a disciplined investment approach, seeking a balanced weight distribution across different assets to mitigate sector-specific risks.

  • 100% Manual Trading: All investment decisions and position management are executed discretionally, allowing for direct adaptation to the evolution and context of global markets.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Synchronization: It is recommended to use the "proportional copy" mode to maintain the integrity of the original asset management.

  • Investment Profile: As a strategy based on real assets (stocks and ETFs), it is designed for investors seeking a professional wealth management alternative.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.09 12:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
