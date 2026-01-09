SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / MNTP Global Equity Core
Eduardo Tejero Pascual

MNTP Global Equity Core

Eduardo Tejero Pascual
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2026 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:1
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
76
Bénéfice trades:
38 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
38 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 060.38 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 425.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7 546.90 USD (21 408 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 463.51 USD (16 538 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (292.04 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 228.65 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
50.43%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
133
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.88
Longs trades:
76 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.69
Rendement attendu:
40.57 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
198.60 USD
Perte moyenne:
-117.46 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-675.88 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 516.20 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
559.77 USD
Maximal:
1 638.81 USD (0.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.16% (1 644.35 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GLD 5
IHI 4
SCHD 3
VT 3
AXP 3
GS 3
JPM 3
QUAL 3
TSN 3
XLU 3
LMT 2
COIN 2
ADBE 2
AMD 2
AVGO 2
ISRG 2
META 2
NOV 2
NVDA 2
PGR 2
TDG 2
TJX 2
UBER 2
XLV 2
RTX 1
AAPL 1
AMZN 1
BRKb 1
GOOG 1
GOOGL 1
IBB 1
MSFT 1
PLD 1
PYPL 1
QQQ 1
TSLA 1
XLB 1
XLE 1
VLO 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GLD 190
IHI 1.5K
SCHD -25
VT 185
AXP 12
GS -66
JPM -63
QUAL 55
TSN -34
XLU 47
LMT 1.1K
COIN -1.7K
ADBE 73
AMD -391
AVGO -16
ISRG 287
META -115
NOV -252
NVDA 19
PGR -12
TDG 155
TJX 102
UBER 341
XLV 1.6K
RTX 19
AAPL -92
AMZN 935
BRKb -5
GOOG -51
GOOGL -146
IBB 133
MSFT 176
PLD -289
PYPL -49
QQQ 78
TSLA -364
XLB 155
XLE -246
VLO -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GLD 366
IHI 449
SCHD 15
VT 19
AXP -306
GS -2.9K
JPM -874
QUAL 348
TSN -8
XLU -23
LMT 3.7K
COIN -1.8K
ADBE 436
AMD -2K
AVGO -95
ISRG 5.3K
META -2.4K
NOV -109
NVDA 107
PGR -58
TDG 5.2K
TJX 51
UBER 268
XLV 871
RTX 47
AAPL -377
AMZN 887
BRKb -15
GOOG -250
GOOGL -232
IBB 421
MSFT 299
PLD -276
PYPL -16
QQQ 562
TSLA -2.4K
XLB 86
XLE -128
VLO -350
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 060.38 USD
Pire transaction: -1 425 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +292.04 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -675.88 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This strategy is based on active portfolio management focused on large-cap equities and sector ETFs. The primary objective is to build a robust portfolio through rigorous asset selection, prioritizing stability and sustained long-term growth.

Strategy Key Points:

  • Strategic Diversification: We operate a diversified basket covering key sectors such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, and Energy, complemented by exposure to precious metals to optimize portfolio balance.

  • Investment Methodology: The selection process combines fundamental market analysis with technical execution control, focusing exclusively on high-liquidity assets.

  • Exposure Management: The strategy maintains a disciplined investment approach, seeking a balanced weight distribution across different assets to mitigate sector-specific risks.

  • 100% Manual Trading: All investment decisions and position management are executed discretionally, allowing for direct adaptation to the evolution and context of global markets.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Synchronization: It is recommended to use the "proportional copy" mode to maintain the integrity of the original asset management.

  • Investment Profile: As a strategy based on real assets (stocks and ETFs), it is designed for investors seeking a professional wealth management alternative.


Aucun avis
2026.01.09 12:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire