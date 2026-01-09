信号部分
Eduardo Tejero Pascual

MNTP Global Equity Core

Eduardo Tejero Pascual
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2026 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:1
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
79
盈利交易:
39 (49.36%)
亏损交易:
40 (50.63%)
最好交易:
1 060.38 USD
最差交易:
-1 425.00 USD
毛利:
7 585.18 USD (21 584 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 590.26 USD (17 867 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (292.04 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 228.65 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
0.00%
最大入金加载:
50.52%
最近交易:
58 几分钟前
每周交易:
136
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
1.83
长期交易:
79 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
1.65
预期回报:
37.91 USD
平均利润:
194.49 USD
平均损失:
-114.76 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-675.88 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 516.20 USD (2)
每月增长:
0.30%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
559.77 USD
最大值:
1 638.81 USD (0.16%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.16% (1 644.35 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GLD 5
COIN 4
IHI 4
SCHD 3
VT 3
AXP 3
GS 3
JPM 3
QUAL 3
TSN 3
XLU 3
LMT 2
ADBE 2
AMD 2
AMZN 2
AVGO 2
ISRG 2
META 2
NOV 2
NVDA 2
PGR 2
TDG 2
TJX 2
UBER 2
XLV 2
RTX 1
AAPL 1
BRKb 1
GOOG 1
GOOGL 1
IBB 1
MSFT 1
PLD 1
PYPL 1
QQQ 1
TSLA 1
XLB 1
XLE 1
VLO 1
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GLD 190
COIN -1.8K
IHI 1.5K
SCHD -25
VT 185
AXP 12
GS -66
JPM -63
QUAL 55
TSN -34
XLU 47
LMT 1.1K
ADBE 73
AMD -391
AMZN 972
AVGO -16
ISRG 287
META -115
NOV -252
NVDA 19
PGR -12
TDG 155
TJX 102
UBER 341
XLV 1.6K
RTX 19
AAPL -92
BRKb -5
GOOG -51
GOOGL -146
IBB 133
MSFT 176
PLD -289
PYPL -49
QQQ 78
TSLA -364
XLB 155
XLE -246
VLO -5
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GLD 366
COIN -3.1K
IHI 449
SCHD 15
VT 19
AXP -306
GS -2.9K
JPM -874
QUAL 348
TSN -8
XLU -23
LMT 3.7K
ADBE 436
AMD -2K
AMZN 1.1K
AVGO -95
ISRG 5.3K
META -2.4K
NOV -109
NVDA 107
PGR -58
TDG 5.2K
TJX 51
UBER 268
XLV 871
RTX 47
AAPL -377
BRKb -15
GOOG -250
GOOGL -232
IBB 421
MSFT 299
PLD -276
PYPL -16
QQQ 562
TSLA -2.4K
XLB 86
XLE -128
VLO -350
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 060.38 USD
最差交易: -1 425 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +292.04 USD
最大连续亏损: -675.88 USD

This strategy is based on active portfolio management focused on large-cap equities and sector ETFs. The primary objective is to build a robust portfolio through rigorous asset selection, prioritizing stability and sustained long-term growth.

Strategy Key Points:

  • Strategic Diversification: We operate a diversified basket covering key sectors such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, and Energy, complemented by exposure to precious metals to optimize portfolio balance.

  • Investment Methodology: The selection process combines fundamental market analysis with technical execution control, focusing exclusively on high-liquidity assets.

  • Exposure Management: The strategy maintains a disciplined investment approach, seeking a balanced weight distribution across different assets to mitigate sector-specific risks.

  • 100% Manual Trading: All investment decisions and position management are executed discretionally, allowing for direct adaptation to the evolution and context of global markets.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Synchronization: It is recommended to use the "proportional copy" mode to maintain the integrity of the original asset management.

  • Investment Profile: As a strategy based on real assets (stocks and ETFs), it is designed for investors seeking a professional wealth management alternative.


2026.01.09 12:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
