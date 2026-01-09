- Crescimento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|GLD
|5
|COIN
|4
|IHI
|4
|SCHD
|3
|VT
|3
|AXP
|3
|GS
|3
|JPM
|3
|QUAL
|3
|TSN
|3
|XLU
|3
|LMT
|2
|ADBE
|2
|AMD
|2
|AMZN
|2
|AVGO
|2
|ISRG
|2
|META
|2
|NOV
|2
|NVDA
|2
|PGR
|2
|TDG
|2
|TJX
|2
|UBER
|2
|XLV
|2
|RTX
|1
|AAPL
|1
|BRKb
|1
|GOOG
|1
|GOOGL
|1
|IBB
|1
|MSFT
|1
|PLD
|1
|PYPL
|1
|QQQ
|1
|TSLA
|1
|XLB
|1
|XLE
|1
|VLO
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|GLD
|190
|COIN
|-1.8K
|IHI
|1.5K
|SCHD
|-25
|VT
|185
|AXP
|12
|GS
|-66
|JPM
|-63
|QUAL
|55
|TSN
|-34
|XLU
|47
|LMT
|1.1K
|ADBE
|73
|AMD
|-391
|AMZN
|972
|AVGO
|-16
|ISRG
|287
|META
|-115
|NOV
|-252
|NVDA
|19
|PGR
|-12
|TDG
|155
|TJX
|102
|UBER
|341
|XLV
|1.6K
|RTX
|19
|AAPL
|-92
|BRKb
|-5
|GOOG
|-51
|GOOGL
|-146
|IBB
|133
|MSFT
|176
|PLD
|-289
|PYPL
|-49
|QQQ
|78
|TSLA
|-364
|XLB
|155
|XLE
|-246
|VLO
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|GLD
|366
|COIN
|-3.1K
|IHI
|449
|SCHD
|15
|VT
|19
|AXP
|-306
|GS
|-2.9K
|JPM
|-874
|QUAL
|348
|TSN
|-8
|XLU
|-23
|LMT
|3.7K
|ADBE
|436
|AMD
|-2K
|AMZN
|1.1K
|AVGO
|-95
|ISRG
|5.3K
|META
|-2.4K
|NOV
|-109
|NVDA
|107
|PGR
|-58
|TDG
|5.2K
|TJX
|51
|UBER
|268
|XLV
|871
|RTX
|47
|AAPL
|-377
|BRKb
|-15
|GOOG
|-250
|GOOGL
|-232
|IBB
|421
|MSFT
|299
|PLD
|-276
|PYPL
|-16
|QQQ
|562
|TSLA
|-2.4K
|XLB
|86
|XLE
|-128
|VLO
|-350
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
This strategy is based on active portfolio management focused on large-cap equities and sector ETFs. The primary objective is to build a robust portfolio through rigorous asset selection, prioritizing stability and sustained long-term growth.
Strategy Key Points:
-
Strategic Diversification: We operate a diversified basket covering key sectors such as Technology, Healthcare, Finance, and Energy, complemented by exposure to precious metals to optimize portfolio balance.
-
Investment Methodology: The selection process combines fundamental market analysis with technical execution control, focusing exclusively on high-liquidity assets.
-
Exposure Management: The strategy maintains a disciplined investment approach, seeking a balanced weight distribution across different assets to mitigate sector-specific risks.
-
100% Manual Trading: All investment decisions and position management are executed discretionally, allowing for direct adaptation to the evolution and context of global markets.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Synchronization: It is recommended to use the "proportional copy" mode to maintain the integrity of the original asset management.
-
Investment Profile: As a strategy based on real assets (stocks and ETFs), it is designed for investors seeking a professional wealth management alternative.