Ringaudas Kazukauskas

XAU Conservative Alpha

Ringaudas Kazukauskas
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 77%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
577
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
315 (54.59%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
262 (45.41%)
En iyi işlem:
6 745.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 745.64 USD
Brüt kâr:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
12 162.60 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
83.40%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.76%
En son işlem:
5 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
7.42
Alış işlemleri:
366 (63.43%)
Satış işlemleri:
211 (36.57%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.49
Beklenen getiri:
133.05 USD
Ortalama kâr:
407.28 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-196.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Aylık büyüme:
28.53%
Algo alım-satım:
14%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 717.00 USD
Maksimum:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.27% (485.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 489
DJ30 46
NAS100 17
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 90K
DJ30 -9.1K
NAS100 -3.6K
BTCUSD 330
USDJPY -377
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 82K
DJ30 -215K
NAS100 -49K
BTCUSD 112K
USDJPY -228
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6 745.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 746 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 41
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10 725.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9 686.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.75 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.80 × 5
VantageTradingLtd-Live
4.00 × 2
Bybit-Live-6
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.73 × 1307
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.75 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.68 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.84 × 237
Bybit-Live-4
7.00 × 1
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Tickmill-Live
8.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
9.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
9.73 × 37
FusionMarketsAU-Live
10.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real
10.61 × 67
PlexyTrade-Server01
11.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 540
Exness-MT5Real5
12.89 × 1545
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.91 × 1525
13 daha fazla...
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes

Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution

Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging

This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
İnceleme yok
2026.01.09 10:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
XAU Conservative Alpha
Ayda 49 USD
77%
0
0
USD
177K
USD
8
14%
577
54%
83%
2.49
133.05
USD
6%
1:500
