Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.

No martingale. No grid. No gambling.



Strategy highlights

• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)

• Conservative risk management per trade

• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)

• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes



Performance

• +70% gain with low drawdown

• Profit Factor 2.0

• 500+ trades with consistent execution



Account & Copy Settings

• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)

• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)

• Use proportional copy (1:1)

• Avoid overleveraging



This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.

