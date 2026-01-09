- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
577
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
315 (54.59%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
262 (45.41%)
En iyi işlem:
6 745.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 745.64 USD
Brüt kâr:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
12 162.60 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
83.40%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.76%
En son işlem:
5 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
7.42
Alış işlemleri:
366 (63.43%)
Satış işlemleri:
211 (36.57%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.49
Beklenen getiri:
133.05 USD
Ortalama kâr:
407.28 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-196.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Aylık büyüme:
28.53%
Algo alım-satım:
14%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 717.00 USD
Maksimum:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.27% (485.00 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|489
|DJ30
|46
|NAS100
|17
|BTCUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|90K
|DJ30
|-9.1K
|NAS100
|-3.6K
|BTCUSD
|330
|USDJPY
|-377
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|82K
|DJ30
|-215K
|NAS100
|-49K
|BTCUSD
|112K
|USDJPY
|-228
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6 745.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 746 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 41
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10 725.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9 686.00 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.75 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.81 × 43
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|3.80 × 5
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live-6
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.73 × 1307
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.75 × 60
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.68 × 133
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|6.84 × 237
|
Bybit-Live-4
|7.00 × 1
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
Tickmill-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|9.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|9.73 × 37
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|10.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.61 × 67
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|11.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.71 × 540
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.89 × 1545
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.91 × 1525
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.
Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes
Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution
Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging
This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
