Ringaudas Kazukauskas

XAU Conservative Alpha

Ringaudas Kazukauskas
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 77%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
577
Profit Trades:
315 (54.59%)
Loss Trades:
262 (45.41%)
Best trade:
6 745.14 USD
Worst trade:
-2 745.64 USD
Gross Profit:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 162.60 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
73.79%
Max deposit load:
0.25%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.42
Long Trades:
366 (63.43%)
Short Trades:
211 (36.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
133.05 USD
Average Profit:
407.28 USD
Average Loss:
-196.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Monthly growth:
28.53%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 717.00 USD
Maximal:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.14% (255.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 489
DJ30 46
NAS100 17
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 90K
DJ30 -9.1K
NAS100 -3.6K
BTCUSD 330
USDJPY -377
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 82K
DJ30 -215K
NAS100 -49K
BTCUSD 112K
USDJPY -228
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 745.14 USD
Worst trade: -2 746 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 41
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 725.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 686.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.75 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.80 × 5
VantageTradingLtd-Live
4.00 × 2
Bybit-Live-6
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.73 × 1307
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.75 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.68 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.84 × 237
Bybit-Live-4
7.00 × 1
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Tickmill-Live
8.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
9.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
9.73 × 37
FusionMarketsAU-Live
10.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real
10.61 × 67
PlexyTrade-Server01
11.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 540
Exness-MT5Real5
12.89 × 1545
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.91 × 1525
13 more...
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes

Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution

Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging

This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
No reviews
2026.01.09 10:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAU Conservative Alpha
49 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
177K
USD
8
14%
577
54%
74%
2.49
133.05
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

