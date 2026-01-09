- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
577
Gewinntrades:
315 (54.59%)
Verlusttrades:
262 (45.41%)
Bester Trade:
6 745.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-2 745.64 USD
Bruttoprofit:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
12 162.60 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
80.54%
Max deposit load:
0.25%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
7.42
Long-Positionen:
366 (63.43%)
Short-Positionen:
211 (36.57%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.49
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
133.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
407.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-196.65 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Wachstum pro Monat :
28.53%
Algo-Trading:
14%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 717.00 USD
Maximaler:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.21% (374.50 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|489
|DJ30
|46
|NAS100
|17
|BTCUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|90K
|DJ30
|-9.1K
|NAS100
|-3.6K
|BTCUSD
|330
|USDJPY
|-377
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|82K
|DJ30
|-215K
|NAS100
|-49K
|BTCUSD
|112K
|USDJPY
|-228
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +6 745.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 746 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 41
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10 725.00 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -9 686.00 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.75 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.81 × 43
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|3.80 × 5
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live-6
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.73 × 1307
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.75 × 60
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.68 × 133
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|6.84 × 237
|
Bybit-Live-4
|7.00 × 1
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
Tickmill-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|9.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|9.73 × 37
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|10.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.61 × 67
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|11.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.71 × 540
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.89 × 1545
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.91 × 1525
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.
Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes
Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution
Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging
This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
