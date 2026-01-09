SignaleKategorien
Ringaudas Kazukauskas

XAU Conservative Alpha

Ringaudas Kazukauskas
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
8 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 49 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 77%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
577
Gewinntrades:
315 (54.59%)
Verlusttrades:
262 (45.41%)
Bester Trade:
6 745.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-2 745.64 USD
Bruttoprofit:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
12 162.60 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
80.54%
Max deposit load:
0.25%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
7.42
Long-Positionen:
366 (63.43%)
Short-Positionen:
211 (36.57%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.49
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
133.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
407.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-196.65 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Wachstum pro Monat :
28.53%
Algo-Trading:
14%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 717.00 USD
Maximaler:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.21% (374.50 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 489
DJ30 46
NAS100 17
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 90K
DJ30 -9.1K
NAS100 -3.6K
BTCUSD 330
USDJPY -377
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 82K
DJ30 -215K
NAS100 -49K
BTCUSD 112K
USDJPY -228
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +6 745.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 746 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 41
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10 725.00 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -9 686.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.75 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.80 × 5
VantageTradingLtd-Live
4.00 × 2
Bybit-Live-6
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.73 × 1307
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.75 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.68 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.84 × 237
Bybit-Live-4
7.00 × 1
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Tickmill-Live
8.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
9.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
9.73 × 37
FusionMarketsAU-Live
10.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real
10.61 × 67
PlexyTrade-Server01
11.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 540
Exness-MT5Real5
12.89 × 1545
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.91 × 1525
noch 13 ...
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes

Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution

Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging

This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.09 10:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
