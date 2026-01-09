- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
577
Profit Trade:
315 (54.59%)
Loss Trade:
262 (45.41%)
Best Trade:
6 745.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 745.64 USD
Profitto lordo:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
12 162.60 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
83.40%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.76%
Ultimo trade:
4 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.42
Long Trade:
366 (63.43%)
Short Trade:
211 (36.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.49
Profitto previsto:
133.05 USD
Profitto medio:
407.28 USD
Perdita media:
-196.65 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Crescita mensile:
28.53%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 717.00 USD
Massimale:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.27% (485.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|489
|DJ30
|46
|NAS100
|17
|BTCUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|90K
|DJ30
|-9.1K
|NAS100
|-3.6K
|BTCUSD
|330
|USDJPY
|-377
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|82K
|DJ30
|-215K
|NAS100
|-49K
|BTCUSD
|112K
|USDJPY
|-228
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +6 745.14 USD
Worst Trade: -2 746 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 41
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10 725.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9 686.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.75 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.81 × 43
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|3.80 × 5
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live-6
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.73 × 1307
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.75 × 60
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.68 × 133
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|6.84 × 237
|
Bybit-Live-4
|7.00 × 1
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
Tickmill-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|9.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|9.73 × 37
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|10.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.61 × 67
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|11.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.71 × 540
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.89 × 1545
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.91 × 1525
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.
Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes
Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution
Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging
This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
49USD al mese
77%
0
0
USD
USD
177K
USD
USD
8
14%
577
54%
83%
2.49
133.05
USD
USD
6%
1:500