Ringaudas Kazukauskas

XAU Conservative Alpha

Ringaudas Kazukauskas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 77%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
577
Profit Trade:
315 (54.59%)
Loss Trade:
262 (45.41%)
Best Trade:
6 745.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 745.64 USD
Profitto lordo:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
12 162.60 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
83.40%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.76%
Ultimo trade:
4 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.42
Long Trade:
366 (63.43%)
Short Trade:
211 (36.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.49
Profitto previsto:
133.05 USD
Profitto medio:
407.28 USD
Perdita media:
-196.65 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Crescita mensile:
28.53%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 717.00 USD
Massimale:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.27% (485.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 489
DJ30 46
NAS100 17
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 90K
DJ30 -9.1K
NAS100 -3.6K
BTCUSD 330
USDJPY -377
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 82K
DJ30 -215K
NAS100 -49K
BTCUSD 112K
USDJPY -228
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6 745.14 USD
Worst Trade: -2 746 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 41
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10 725.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9 686.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.75 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.80 × 5
VantageTradingLtd-Live
4.00 × 2
Bybit-Live-6
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.73 × 1307
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.75 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.68 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.84 × 237
Bybit-Live-4
7.00 × 1
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Tickmill-Live
8.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
9.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
9.73 × 37
FusionMarketsAU-Live
10.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real
10.61 × 67
PlexyTrade-Server01
11.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 540
Exness-MT5Real5
12.89 × 1545
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.91 × 1525
13 più
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes

Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution

Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging

This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.09 10:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
