- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
580
Transacciones Rentables:
318 (54.82%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
262 (45.17%)
Mejor transacción:
6 745.14 USD
Peor transacción:
-2 745.64 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
132 651.51 USD (419 430 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
15 695.34 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
90.06%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.76%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
7.85
Transacciones Largas:
369 (63.62%)
Transacciones Cortas:
211 (36.38%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.57
Beneficio Esperado:
139.88 USD
Beneficio medio:
417.14 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-196.65 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Crecimiento al mes:
31.49%
Trading algorítmico:
14%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 717.00 USD
Máxima:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.27% (485.00 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|492
|DJ30
|46
|NAS100
|17
|BTCUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|94K
|DJ30
|-9.1K
|NAS100
|-3.6K
|BTCUSD
|330
|USDJPY
|-377
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|90K
|DJ30
|-215K
|NAS100
|-49K
|BTCUSD
|112K
|USDJPY
|-228
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +6 745.14 USD
Peor transacción: -2 746 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 41
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +10 725.00 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -9 686.00 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.75 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.81 × 43
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.00 × 237
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|3.80 × 5
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live-6
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.73 × 1307
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.75 × 60
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.68 × 133
|
Bybit-Live-4
|7.00 × 1
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
Tickmill-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|9.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|9.73 × 37
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|10.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.61 × 67
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|10.78 × 9
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|11.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.71 × 540
otros 13...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.
Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes
Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution
Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging
This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.
Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes
Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution
Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging
This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
49 USD al mes
81%
0
0
USD
USD
181K
USD
USD
8
14%
580
54%
90%
2.57
139.88
USD
USD
6%
1:500