SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / XAU Conservative Alpha
Ringaudas Kazukauskas

XAU Conservative Alpha

Ringaudas Kazukauskas
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 49 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 81%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
580
Transacciones Rentables:
318 (54.82%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
262 (45.17%)
Mejor transacción:
6 745.14 USD
Peor transacción:
-2 745.64 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
132 651.51 USD (419 430 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
15 695.34 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
90.06%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.76%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
7.85
Transacciones Largas:
369 (63.62%)
Transacciones Cortas:
211 (36.38%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.57
Beneficio Esperado:
139.88 USD
Beneficio medio:
417.14 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-196.65 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Crecimiento al mes:
31.49%
Trading algorítmico:
14%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 717.00 USD
Máxima:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.27% (485.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 492
DJ30 46
NAS100 17
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 94K
DJ30 -9.1K
NAS100 -3.6K
BTCUSD 330
USDJPY -377
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 90K
DJ30 -215K
NAS100 -49K
BTCUSD 112K
USDJPY -228
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +6 745.14 USD
Peor transacción: -2 746 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 41
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +10 725.00 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -9 686.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.75 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.00 × 237
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.80 × 5
VantageTradingLtd-Live
4.00 × 2
Bybit-Live-6
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.73 × 1307
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.75 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.68 × 133
Bybit-Live-4
7.00 × 1
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Tickmill-Live
8.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
9.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
9.73 × 37
FusionMarketsAU-Live
10.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real
10.61 × 67
VantageInternational-Live 15
10.78 × 9
PlexyTrade-Server01
11.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 540
otros 13...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes

Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution

Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging

This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
No hay comentarios
2026.01.09 10:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
XAU Conservative Alpha
49 USD al mes
81%
0
0
USD
181K
USD
8
14%
580
54%
90%
2.57
139.88
USD
6%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.