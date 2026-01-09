信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / XAU Conservative Alpha
Ringaudas Kazukauskas

XAU Conservative Alpha

Ringaudas Kazukauskas
0条评论
可靠性
8
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 49 USD per 
增长自 2025 77%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
577
盈利交易:
315 (54.59%)
亏损交易:
262 (45.41%)
最好交易:
6 745.14 USD
最差交易:
-2 745.64 USD
毛利:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
毛利亏损:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
最大连续赢利:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
最大连续盈利:
12 162.60 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.20
交易活动:
78.96%
最大入金加载:
0.25%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
7.42
长期交易:
366 (63.43%)
短期交易:
211 (36.57%)
利润因子:
2.49
预期回报:
133.05 USD
平均利润:
407.28 USD
平均损失:
-196.65 USD
最大连续失误:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
每月增长:
28.53%
算法交易:
14%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 717.00 USD
最大值:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
净值:
0.14% (255.50 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 489
DJ30 46
NAS100 17
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 90K
DJ30 -9.1K
NAS100 -3.6K
BTCUSD 330
USDJPY -377
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 82K
DJ30 -215K
NAS100 -49K
BTCUSD 112K
USDJPY -228
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +6 745.14 USD
最差交易: -2 746 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 41
最大连续盈利: +10 725.00 USD
最大连续亏损: -9 686.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.75 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.80 × 5
VantageTradingLtd-Live
4.00 × 2
Bybit-Live-6
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.73 × 1307
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.75 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.68 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.84 × 237
Bybit-Live-4
7.00 × 1
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Tickmill-Live
8.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
9.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
9.73 × 37
FusionMarketsAU-Live
10.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real
10.61 × 67
PlexyTrade-Server01
11.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 540
Exness-MT5Real5
12.89 × 1545
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.91 × 1525
13 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes

Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution

Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging

This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
没有评论
2026.01.09 10:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
XAU Conservative Alpha
每月49 USD
77%
0
0
USD
177K
USD
8
14%
577
54%
79%
2.49
133.05
USD
6%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载