- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
577
Bénéfice trades:
315 (54.59%)
Perte trades:
262 (45.41%)
Meilleure transaction:
6 745.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 745.64 USD
Bénéfice brut:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
Perte brute:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
12 162.60 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
83.40%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.76%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
7.42
Longs trades:
366 (63.43%)
Courts trades:
211 (36.57%)
Facteur de profit:
2.49
Rendement attendu:
133.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
407.28 USD
Perte moyenne:
-196.65 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Croissance mensuelle:
28.53%
Algo trading:
14%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 717.00 USD
Maximal:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.27% (485.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|489
|DJ30
|46
|NAS100
|17
|BTCUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|90K
|DJ30
|-9.1K
|NAS100
|-3.6K
|BTCUSD
|330
|USDJPY
|-377
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|82K
|DJ30
|-215K
|NAS100
|-49K
|BTCUSD
|112K
|USDJPY
|-228
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6 745.14 USD
Pire transaction: -2 746 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 41
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10 725.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9 686.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.75 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.81 × 43
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|3.80 × 5
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live-6
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.73 × 1307
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.75 × 60
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.68 × 133
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|6.84 × 237
|
Bybit-Live-4
|7.00 × 1
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
Tickmill-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|9.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|9.73 × 37
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|10.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.61 × 67
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|11.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.71 × 540
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.89 × 1545
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.91 × 1525
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.
Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes
Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution
Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging
This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
49 USD par mois
77%
0
0
USD
USD
177K
USD
USD
8
14%
577
54%
83%
2.49
133.05
USD
USD
6%
1:500