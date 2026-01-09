SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / XAU Conservative Alpha
Ringaudas Kazukauskas

XAU Conservative Alpha

Ringaudas Kazukauskas
0 avis
Fiabilité
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 77%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
577
Bénéfice trades:
315 (54.59%)
Perte trades:
262 (45.41%)
Meilleure transaction:
6 745.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 745.64 USD
Bénéfice brut:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
Perte brute:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
12 162.60 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
83.40%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.76%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
7.42
Longs trades:
366 (63.43%)
Courts trades:
211 (36.57%)
Facteur de profit:
2.49
Rendement attendu:
133.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
407.28 USD
Perte moyenne:
-196.65 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Croissance mensuelle:
28.53%
Algo trading:
14%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 717.00 USD
Maximal:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.27% (485.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 489
DJ30 46
NAS100 17
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 90K
DJ30 -9.1K
NAS100 -3.6K
BTCUSD 330
USDJPY -377
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 82K
DJ30 -215K
NAS100 -49K
BTCUSD 112K
USDJPY -228
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6 745.14 USD
Pire transaction: -2 746 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 41
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10 725.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9 686.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.75 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.80 × 5
VantageTradingLtd-Live
4.00 × 2
Bybit-Live-6
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.73 × 1307
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.75 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.68 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.84 × 237
Bybit-Live-4
7.00 × 1
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Tickmill-Live
8.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
9.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
9.73 × 37
FusionMarketsAU-Live
10.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real
10.61 × 67
PlexyTrade-Server01
11.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 540
Exness-MT5Real5
12.89 × 1545
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.91 × 1525
13 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes

Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution

Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging

This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
Aucun avis
2026.01.09 10:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
XAU Conservative Alpha
49 USD par mois
77%
0
0
USD
177K
USD
8
14%
577
54%
83%
2.49
133.05
USD
6%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.