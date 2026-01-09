시그널섹션
XAU Conservative Alpha

0 리뷰
안정성
8
0 / 0 USD
월별 49 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 81%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
580
이익 거래:
318 (54.82%)
손실 거래:
262 (45.17%)
최고의 거래:
6 745.14 USD
최악의 거래:
-2 745.64 USD
총 수익:
132 651.51 USD (419 430 pips)
총 손실:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
15 695.34 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
90.06%
최대 입금량:
0.76%
최근 거래:
50 분 전
주별 거래 수:
11
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
7.85
롱(주식매수):
369 (63.62%)
숏(주식차입매도):
211 (36.38%)
수익 요인:
2.57
기대수익:
139.88 USD
평균 이익:
417.14 USD
평균 손실:
-196.65 USD
연속 최대 손실:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
월별 성장률:
31.49%
Algo 트레이딩:
14%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1 717.00 USD
최대한의:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.27% (485.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 492
DJ30 46
NAS100 17
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 94K
DJ30 -9.1K
NAS100 -3.6K
BTCUSD 330
USDJPY -377
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 90K
DJ30 -215K
NAS100 -49K
BTCUSD 112K
USDJPY -228
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +6 745.14 USD
최악의 거래: -2 746 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 41
연속 최대 이익: +10 725.00 USD
연속 최대 손실: -9 686.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.75 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.00 × 237
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.80 × 5
VantageTradingLtd-Live
4.00 × 2
Bybit-Live-6
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.73 × 1307
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.75 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.68 × 133
Bybit-Live-4
7.00 × 1
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Tickmill-Live
8.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
9.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
9.73 × 37
FusionMarketsAU-Live
10.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real
10.61 × 67
VantageInternational-Live 15
10.78 × 9
PlexyTrade-Server01
11.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 540
13 더...
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes

Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution

Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging

This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.09 10:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
