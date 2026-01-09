- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
577
Negociações com lucro:
315 (54.59%)
Negociações com perda:
262 (45.41%)
Melhor negociação:
6 745.14 USD
Pior negociação:
-2 745.64 USD
Lucro bruto:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
Perda bruta:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
12 162.60 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.20
Atividade de negociação:
73.79%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.25%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
7.42
Negociações longas:
366 (63.43%)
Negociações curtas:
211 (36.57%)
Fator de lucro:
2.49
Valor esperado:
133.05 USD
Lucro médio:
407.28 USD
Perda média:
-196.65 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Crescimento mensal:
28.53%
Algotrading:
14%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 717.00 USD
Máximo:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.14% (255.50 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|489
|DJ30
|46
|NAS100
|17
|BTCUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|90K
|DJ30
|-9.1K
|NAS100
|-3.6K
|BTCUSD
|330
|USDJPY
|-377
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|82K
|DJ30
|-215K
|NAS100
|-49K
|BTCUSD
|112K
|USDJPY
|-228
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +6 745.14 USD
Pior negociação: -2 746 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 41
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +10 725.00 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -9 686.00 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.75 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.81 × 43
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|3.80 × 5
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live-6
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.73 × 1307
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.75 × 60
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.68 × 133
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|6.84 × 237
|
Bybit-Live-4
|7.00 × 1
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
Tickmill-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|9.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|9.73 × 37
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|10.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.61 × 67
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|11.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.71 × 540
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.89 × 1545
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.91 × 1525
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.
Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes
Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution
Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging
This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
49 USD por mês
77%
0
0
USD
USD
177K
USD
USD
8
14%
577
54%
74%
2.49
133.05
USD
USD
6%
1:500