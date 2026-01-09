SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / XAU Conservative Alpha
Ringaudas Kazukauskas

XAU Conservative Alpha

Ringaudas Kazukauskas
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 77%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
577
Negociações com lucro:
315 (54.59%)
Negociações com perda:
262 (45.41%)
Melhor negociação:
6 745.14 USD
Pior negociação:
-2 745.64 USD
Lucro bruto:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
Perda bruta:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
12 162.60 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.20
Atividade de negociação:
73.79%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.25%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
7.42
Negociações longas:
366 (63.43%)
Negociações curtas:
211 (36.57%)
Fator de lucro:
2.49
Valor esperado:
133.05 USD
Lucro médio:
407.28 USD
Perda média:
-196.65 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
Crescimento mensal:
28.53%
Algotrading:
14%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 717.00 USD
Máximo:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.14% (255.50 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 489
DJ30 46
NAS100 17
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 90K
DJ30 -9.1K
NAS100 -3.6K
BTCUSD 330
USDJPY -377
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 82K
DJ30 -215K
NAS100 -49K
BTCUSD 112K
USDJPY -228
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +6 745.14 USD
Pior negociação: -2 746 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 41
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +10 725.00 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -9 686.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.75 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.80 × 5
VantageTradingLtd-Live
4.00 × 2
Bybit-Live-6
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.73 × 1307
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.75 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.68 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.84 × 237
Bybit-Live-4
7.00 × 1
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Tickmill-Live
8.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
9.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
9.73 × 37
FusionMarketsAU-Live
10.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real
10.61 × 67
PlexyTrade-Server01
11.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 540
Exness-MT5Real5
12.89 × 1545
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.91 × 1525
13 mais ...
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes

Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution

Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging

This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
