シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / XAU Conservative Alpha
Ringaudas Kazukauskas

XAU Conservative Alpha

Ringaudas Kazukauskas
レビュー0件
信頼性
8週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  49  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 77%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
577
利益トレード:
315 (54.59%)
損失トレード:
262 (45.41%)
ベストトレード:
6 745.14 USD
最悪のトレード:
-2 745.64 USD
総利益:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
総損失:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
最大連続利益:
12 162.60 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.20
取引アクティビティ:
78.96%
最大入金額:
0.25%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
9
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
7.42
長いトレード:
366 (63.43%)
短いトレード:
211 (36.57%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.49
期待されたペイオフ:
133.05 USD
平均利益:
407.28 USD
平均損失:
-196.65 USD
最大連続の負け:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
月間成長:
28.53%
アルゴリズム取引:
14%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1 717.00 USD
最大の:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.14% (255.50 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 489
DJ30 46
NAS100 17
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 90K
DJ30 -9.1K
NAS100 -3.6K
BTCUSD 330
USDJPY -377
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 82K
DJ30 -215K
NAS100 -49K
BTCUSD 112K
USDJPY -228
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +6 745.14 USD
最悪のトレード: -2 746 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 41
最大連続利益: +10 725.00 USD
最大連続損失: -9 686.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.75 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.80 × 5
VantageTradingLtd-Live
4.00 × 2
Bybit-Live-6
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.73 × 1307
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.75 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.68 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.84 × 237
Bybit-Live-4
7.00 × 1
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Tickmill-Live
8.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
9.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
9.73 × 37
FusionMarketsAU-Live
10.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real
10.61 × 67
PlexyTrade-Server01
11.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 540
Exness-MT5Real5
12.89 × 1545
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.91 × 1525
13 より多く...
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

Strategy highlights
• Intraday trading (multiple setups per day)
• Conservative risk management per trade
• Clear stop-loss on all positions (it's shadow stop-loss, so broker don't see)
• Designed for steady equity curve, not high-risk spikes

Performance
• +70% gain with low drawdown
• Profit Factor 2.0
• 500+ trades with consistent execution

Account & Copy Settings
• Recommended balance: $2,000+ (standard accounts)
• Cent accounts supported with lower deposit (use proportional copying only)
• Use proportional copy (1:1)
• Avoid overleveraging

This strategy is built for traders who value consistency and risk control over aggressive returns.
レビューなし
2026.01.09 10:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
XAU Conservative Alpha
49 USD/月
77%
0
0
USD
177K
USD
8
14%
577
54%
79%
2.49
133.05
USD
6%
1:500
コピー

