- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
577
利益トレード:
315 (54.59%)
損失トレード:
262 (45.41%)
ベストトレード:
6 745.14 USD
最悪のトレード:
-2 745.64 USD
総利益:
128 294.01 USD (410 716 pips)
総損失:
-51 521.55 USD (481 599 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
25 (10 725.00 USD)
最大連続利益:
12 162.60 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.20
取引アクティビティ:
78.96%
最大入金額:
0.25%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
9
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
7.42
長いトレード:
366 (63.43%)
短いトレード:
211 (36.57%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.49
期待されたペイオフ:
133.05 USD
平均利益:
407.28 USD
平均損失:
-196.65 USD
最大連続の負け:
41 (-9 686.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
-9 686.00 USD (41)
月間成長:
28.53%
アルゴリズム取引:
14%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1 717.00 USD
最大の:
10 340.00 USD (6.39%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
6.39% (10 340.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.14% (255.50 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|489
|DJ30
|46
|NAS100
|17
|BTCUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|90K
|DJ30
|-9.1K
|NAS100
|-3.6K
|BTCUSD
|330
|USDJPY
|-377
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|82K
|DJ30
|-215K
|NAS100
|-49K
|BTCUSD
|112K
|USDJPY
|-228
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +6 745.14 USD
最悪のトレード: -2 746 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 41
最大連続利益: +10 725.00 USD
最大連続損失: -9 686.00 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.75 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.81 × 43
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|3.80 × 5
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live-6
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.73 × 1307
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.75 × 60
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.68 × 133
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|6.84 × 237
|
Bybit-Live-4
|7.00 × 1
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
Tickmill-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|9.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|9.73 × 37
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|10.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.61 × 67
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|11.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.71 × 540
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.89 × 1545
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.91 × 1525
Professional XAUUSD intraday strategy focused on capital preservation and controlled growth.
