0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
21
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (47.61%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
11 (52.38%)
En iyi işlem:
3.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.73 USD
Brüt kâr:
10.98 USD (1 732 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12.22 USD (1 445 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (1.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4.68 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
14 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
19
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.22
Alış işlemleri:
14 (66.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (33.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.90
Beklenen getiri:
-0.06 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.10 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-5.52 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5.52 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.31%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.99 USD
Maksimum:
5.52 USD (1.37%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 6
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -5
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 1
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -145
USDCHF -379
GBPUSD 346
USDCNH 394
USDJPY -72
AUDUSD 143
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.52 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Keelik FX is a professionally managed master copy trading strategy designed to deliver stable and sustainable long-term capital growth.

The strategy operates under disciplined execution, structured market analysis, and strict risk management standards.

Each position is executed with a maximum risk exposure of 0.5%-1% per trade and a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, ensuring that potential returns consistently outweigh potential losses. Profits are systematically reinvested to take advantage of compounding growth, while capital preservation remains the highest priority.

This strategy is based on daily timeframe (H1/H4/D1) analysis, entering the market only when probability, market structure, and directional bias are clearly in our favour. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistency and eliminating emotional decision-making.

🚫 No grid trading
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No aggressive or high-risk recovery techniques

Trading Environment

  • Broker: Exness

  • Account Type: Pro

  • Leverage: 1:200

Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Keelik FX. All trades are executed based on predefined rules and professional trading standards. Performance updates, execution reports, and strategic insights are shared openly to ensure subscribers remain fully informed at every stage.

📊 Join our official Discord channel to access comprehensive trade reports, execution breakdowns, detailed trade rationales, and important updates:
👉 https://discord.gg/3tmVf6Y8sq


İnceleme yok
2026.01.06 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
