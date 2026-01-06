시그널섹션
0 리뷰
2
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
21
이익 거래:
10 (47.61%)
손실 거래:
11 (52.38%)
최고의 거래:
3.14 USD
최악의 거래:
-1.73 USD
총 수익:
10.98 USD (1 732 pips)
총 손실:
-12.22 USD (1 445 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (1.10 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
4.68 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
-0.04
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
19
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
-0.22
롱(주식매수):
14 (66.67%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (33.33%)
수익 요인:
0.90
기대수익:
-0.06 USD
평균 이익:
1.10 USD
평균 손실:
-1.11 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-5.52 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-5.52 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
-0.31%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.99 USD
최대한의:
5.52 USD (1.37%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 6
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -5
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 1
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD -145
USDCHF -379
GBPUSD 346
USDCNH 394
USDJPY -72
AUDUSD 143
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3.14 USD
최악의 거래: -2 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +1.10 USD
연속 최대 손실: -5.52 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Keelik FX is a professionally managed master copy trading strategy designed to deliver stable and sustainable long-term capital growth.

The strategy operates under disciplined execution, structured market analysis, and strict risk management standards.

Each position is executed with a maximum risk exposure of 0.5%-1% per trade and a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, ensuring that potential returns consistently outweigh potential losses. Profits are systematically reinvested to take advantage of compounding growth, while capital preservation remains the highest priority.

This strategy is based on daily timeframe (H1/H4/D1) analysis, entering the market only when probability, market structure, and directional bias are clearly in our favour. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistency and eliminating emotional decision-making.

🚫 No grid trading
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No aggressive or high-risk recovery techniques

Trading Environment

  • Broker: Exness

  • Account Type: Pro

  • Leverage: 1:200

Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Keelik FX. All trades are executed based on predefined rules and professional trading standards. Performance updates, execution reports, and strategic insights are shared openly to ensure subscribers remain fully informed at every stage.

📊 Join our official Discord channel to access comprehensive trade reports, execution breakdowns, detailed trade rationales, and important updates:
👉 https://discord.gg/3tmVf6Y8sq


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
