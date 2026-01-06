SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Keelik Stable Growth
Ahmad Azizul Kamal

Keelik Stable Growth

Ahmad Azizul Kamal
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
10 (47.61%)
Loss Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Best trade:
3.14 USD
Worst trade:
-1.73 USD
Gross Profit:
10.98 USD (1 732 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12.22 USD (1 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.68 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
14 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
7 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 USD
Average Profit:
1.10 USD
Average Loss:
-1.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-5.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.52 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.99 USD
Maximal:
5.52 USD (1.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 6
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -5
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 1
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -145
USDCHF -379
GBPUSD 346
USDCNH 394
USDJPY -72
AUDUSD 143
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.14 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Keelik FX is a professionally managed master copy trading strategy designed to deliver stable and sustainable long-term capital growth.

The strategy operates under disciplined execution, structured market analysis, and strict risk management standards.

Each position is executed with a maximum risk exposure of 0.5%-1% per trade and a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, ensuring that potential returns consistently outweigh potential losses. Profits are systematically reinvested to take advantage of compounding growth, while capital preservation remains the highest priority.

This strategy is based on daily timeframe (H1/H4/D1) analysis, entering the market only when probability, market structure, and directional bias are clearly in our favour. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistency and eliminating emotional decision-making.

🚫 No grid trading
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No aggressive or high-risk recovery techniques

Trading Environment

  • Broker: Exness

  • Account Type: Pro

  • Leverage: 1:200

Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Keelik FX. All trades are executed based on predefined rules and professional trading standards. Performance updates, execution reports, and strategic insights are shared openly to ensure subscribers remain fully informed at every stage.

📊 Join our official Discord channel to access comprehensive trade reports, execution breakdowns, detailed trade rationales, and important updates:
👉 https://discord.gg/3tmVf6Y8sq


No reviews
2026.01.06 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register