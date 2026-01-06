SignaleKategorien
Ahmad Azizul Kamal

Keelik Stable Growth

Ahmad Azizul Kamal
0 Bewertungen
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
21
Gewinntrades:
10 (47.61%)
Verlusttrades:
11 (52.38%)
Bester Trade:
3.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.73 USD
Bruttoprofit:
10.98 USD (1 732 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-12.22 USD (1 445 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (1.10 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4.68 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
16 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
19
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.22
Long-Positionen:
14 (66.67%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (33.33%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.90
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-5.52 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-5.52 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.31%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.99 USD
Maximaler:
5.52 USD (1.37%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 6
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -5
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 1
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -145
USDCHF -379
GBPUSD 346
USDCNH 394
USDJPY -72
AUDUSD 143
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1.10 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -5.52 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Keelik FX is a professionally managed master copy trading strategy designed to deliver stable and sustainable long-term capital growth.

The strategy operates under disciplined execution, structured market analysis, and strict risk management standards.

Each position is executed with a maximum risk exposure of 0.5%-1% per trade and a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, ensuring that potential returns consistently outweigh potential losses. Profits are systematically reinvested to take advantage of compounding growth, while capital preservation remains the highest priority.

This strategy is based on daily timeframe (H1/H4/D1) analysis, entering the market only when probability, market structure, and directional bias are clearly in our favour. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistency and eliminating emotional decision-making.

🚫 No grid trading
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No aggressive or high-risk recovery techniques

Trading Environment

  • Broker: Exness

  • Account Type: Pro

  • Leverage: 1:200

Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Keelik FX. All trades are executed based on predefined rules and professional trading standards. Performance updates, execution reports, and strategic insights are shared openly to ensure subscribers remain fully informed at every stage.

📊 Join our official Discord channel to access comprehensive trade reports, execution breakdowns, detailed trade rationales, and important updates:
👉 https://discord.gg/3tmVf6Y8sq


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.06 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
