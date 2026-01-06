シグナルセクション
Ahmad Azizul Kamal

Keelik Stable Growth

Ahmad Azizul Kamal
レビュー0件
2週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
21
利益トレード:
10 (47.61%)
損失トレード:
11 (52.38%)
ベストトレード:
3.14 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1.73 USD
総利益:
10.98 USD (1 732 pips)
総損失:
-12.22 USD (1 445 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (1.10 USD)
最大連続利益:
4.68 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
-0.04
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
16 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
19
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.22
長いトレード:
14 (66.67%)
短いトレード:
7 (33.33%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.90
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.06 USD
平均利益:
1.10 USD
平均損失:
-1.11 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-5.52 USD)
最大連続損失:
-5.52 USD (5)
月間成長:
-0.31%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.99 USD
最大の:
5.52 USD (1.37%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 6
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -5
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 1
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD -145
USDCHF -379
GBPUSD 346
USDCNH 394
USDJPY -72
AUDUSD 143
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3.14 USD
最悪のトレード: -2 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +1.10 USD
最大連続損失: -5.52 USD

Keelik FX is a professionally managed master copy trading strategy designed to deliver stable and sustainable long-term capital growth.

The strategy operates under disciplined execution, structured market analysis, and strict risk management standards.

Each position is executed with a maximum risk exposure of 0.5%-1% per trade and a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, ensuring that potential returns consistently outweigh potential losses. Profits are systematically reinvested to take advantage of compounding growth, while capital preservation remains the highest priority.

This strategy is based on daily timeframe (H1/H4/D1) analysis, entering the market only when probability, market structure, and directional bias are clearly in our favour. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistency and eliminating emotional decision-making.

🚫 No grid trading
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No aggressive or high-risk recovery techniques

Trading Environment

  • Broker: Exness

  • Account Type: Pro

  • Leverage: 1:200

Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Keelik FX. All trades are executed based on predefined rules and professional trading standards. Performance updates, execution reports, and strategic insights are shared openly to ensure subscribers remain fully informed at every stage.

📊 Join our official Discord channel to access comprehensive trade reports, execution breakdowns, detailed trade rationales, and important updates:
👉 https://discord.gg/3tmVf6Y8sq


