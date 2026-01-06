SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Keelik Stable Growth
Ahmad Azizul Kamal

Keelik Stable Growth

Ahmad Azizul Kamal
0 comentarios
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -1%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
23
Transacciones Rentables:
10 (43.47%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (56.52%)
Mejor transacción:
3.14 USD
Peor transacción:
-2.50 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
10.98 USD (1 732 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-16.73 USD (1 635 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (1.10 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
4.68 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.18
Actividad comercial:
20.17%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.93%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.57
Transacciones Largas:
16 (69.57%)
Transacciones Cortas:
7 (30.43%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.66
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.25 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.10 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.29 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-10.03 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-10.03 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
-1.44%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
5.75 USD
Máxima:
10.03 USD (2.48%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.48% (10.03 USD)
De fondos:
0.44% (1.74 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 6
GBPUSD 4
USDCNH 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -5
GBPUSD 1
USDCNH 1
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD -1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD -145
USDCHF -379
GBPUSD 222
USDCNH 394
USDJPY -72
AUDUSD 77
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3.14 USD
Peor transacción: -3 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1.10 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -10.03 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Keelik FX is a professionally managed master copy trading strategy designed to deliver stable and sustainable long-term capital growth.

The strategy operates under disciplined execution, structured market analysis, and strict risk management standards.

Each position is executed with a maximum risk exposure of 0.5%-1% per trade and a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, ensuring that potential returns consistently outweigh potential losses. Profits are systematically reinvested to take advantage of compounding growth, while capital preservation remains the highest priority.

This strategy is based on daily timeframe (H1/H4/D1) analysis, entering the market only when probability, market structure, and directional bias are clearly in our favour. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistency and eliminating emotional decision-making.

🚫 No grid trading
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No aggressive or high-risk recovery techniques

Trading Environment

  • Broker: Exness

  • Account Type: Pro

  • Leverage: 1:200

Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Keelik FX. All trades are executed based on predefined rules and professional trading standards. Performance updates, execution reports, and strategic insights are shared openly to ensure subscribers remain fully informed at every stage.

📊 Join our official Discord channel to access comprehensive trade reports, execution breakdowns, detailed trade rationales, and important updates:
👉 https://discord.gg/3tmVf6Y8sq


No hay comentarios
2026.01.06 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
