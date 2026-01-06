SinaisSeções
Ahmad Azizul Kamal

Keelik Stable Growth

0 comentários
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
21
Negociações com lucro:
10 (47.61%)
Negociações com perda:
11 (52.38%)
Melhor negociação:
3.14 USD
Pior negociação:
-1.73 USD
Lucro bruto:
10.98 USD (1 732 pips)
Perda bruta:
-12.22 USD (1 445 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (1.10 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
4.68 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.04
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
15 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
19
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.22
Negociações longas:
14 (66.67%)
Negociações curtas:
7 (33.33%)
Fator de lucro:
0.90
Valor esperado:
-0.06 USD
Lucro médio:
1.10 USD
Perda média:
-1.11 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-5.52 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-5.52 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
-0.31%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.99 USD
Máximo:
5.52 USD (1.37%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 6
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -5
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 1
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD -145
USDCHF -379
GBPUSD 346
USDCNH 394
USDJPY -72
AUDUSD 143
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3.14 USD
Pior negociação: -2 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1.10 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -5.52 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Keelik FX is a professionally managed master copy trading strategy designed to deliver stable and sustainable long-term capital growth.

The strategy operates under disciplined execution, structured market analysis, and strict risk management standards.

Each position is executed with a maximum risk exposure of 0.5%-1% per trade and a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, ensuring that potential returns consistently outweigh potential losses. Profits are systematically reinvested to take advantage of compounding growth, while capital preservation remains the highest priority.

This strategy is based on daily timeframe (H1/H4/D1) analysis, entering the market only when probability, market structure, and directional bias are clearly in our favour. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistency and eliminating emotional decision-making.

🚫 No grid trading
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No aggressive or high-risk recovery techniques

Trading Environment

  • Broker: Exness

  • Account Type: Pro

  • Leverage: 1:200

Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Keelik FX. All trades are executed based on predefined rules and professional trading standards. Performance updates, execution reports, and strategic insights are shared openly to ensure subscribers remain fully informed at every stage.

📊 Join our official Discord channel to access comprehensive trade reports, execution breakdowns, detailed trade rationales, and important updates:
👉 https://discord.gg/3tmVf6Y8sq


Sem comentários
2026.01.06 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
