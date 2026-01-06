СигналыРазделы
Ahmad Azizul Kamal

Keelik Stable Growth

0 отзывов
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
21
Прибыльных трейдов:
10 (47.61%)
Убыточных трейдов:
11 (52.38%)
Лучший трейд:
3.14 USD
Худший трейд:
-1.73 USD
Общая прибыль:
10.98 USD (1 732 pips)
Общий убыток:
-12.22 USD (1 445 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (1.10 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
4.68 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.04
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
19
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.22
Длинных трейдов:
14 (66.67%)
Коротких трейдов:
7 (33.33%)
Профит фактор:
0.90
Мат. ожидание:
-0.06 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.10 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.11 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-5.52 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-5.52 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
-0.31%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.99 USD
Максимальная:
5.52 USD (1.37%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 6
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -5
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 1
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD 1
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD -145
USDCHF -379
GBPUSD 346
USDCNH 394
USDJPY -72
AUDUSD 143
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3.14 USD
Худший трейд: -2 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1.10 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -5.52 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real31" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Keelik FX is a professionally managed master copy trading strategy designed to deliver stable and sustainable long-term capital growth.

The strategy operates under disciplined execution, structured market analysis, and strict risk management standards.

Each position is executed with a maximum risk exposure of 0.5%-1% per trade and a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, ensuring that potential returns consistently outweigh potential losses. Profits are systematically reinvested to take advantage of compounding growth, while capital preservation remains the highest priority.

This strategy is based on daily timeframe (H1/H4/D1) analysis, entering the market only when probability, market structure, and directional bias are clearly in our favour. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistency and eliminating emotional decision-making.

🚫 No grid trading
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No aggressive or high-risk recovery techniques

Trading Environment

  • Broker: Exness

  • Account Type: Pro

  • Leverage: 1:200

Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Keelik FX. All trades are executed based on predefined rules and professional trading standards. Performance updates, execution reports, and strategic insights are shared openly to ensure subscribers remain fully informed at every stage.

📊 Join our official Discord channel to access comprehensive trade reports, execution breakdowns, detailed trade rationales, and important updates:
👉 https://discord.gg/3tmVf6Y8sq


Нет отзывов
2026.01.06 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
