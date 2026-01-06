SegnaliSezioni
Ahmad Azizul Kamal

Keelik Stable Growth

Ahmad Azizul Kamal
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
21
Profit Trade:
10 (47.61%)
Loss Trade:
11 (52.38%)
Best Trade:
3.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.73 USD
Profitto lordo:
10.98 USD (1 732 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12.22 USD (1 445 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (1.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4.68 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.22
Long Trade:
14 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
7 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-0.06 USD
Profitto medio:
1.10 USD
Perdita media:
-1.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-5.52 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.52 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-0.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.99 USD
Massimale:
5.52 USD (1.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 6
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -5
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 1
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -145
USDCHF -379
GBPUSD 346
USDCNH 394
USDJPY -72
AUDUSD 143
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.14 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.52 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Keelik FX is a professionally managed master copy trading strategy designed to deliver stable and sustainable long-term capital growth.

The strategy operates under disciplined execution, structured market analysis, and strict risk management standards.

Each position is executed with a maximum risk exposure of 0.5%-1% per trade and a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, ensuring that potential returns consistently outweigh potential losses. Profits are systematically reinvested to take advantage of compounding growth, while capital preservation remains the highest priority.

This strategy is based on daily timeframe (H1/H4/D1) analysis, entering the market only when probability, market structure, and directional bias are clearly in our favour. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistency and eliminating emotional decision-making.

🚫 No grid trading
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No aggressive or high-risk recovery techniques

Trading Environment

  • Broker: Exness

  • Account Type: Pro

  • Leverage: 1:200

Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Keelik FX. All trades are executed based on predefined rules and professional trading standards. Performance updates, execution reports, and strategic insights are shared openly to ensure subscribers remain fully informed at every stage.

📊 Join our official Discord channel to access comprehensive trade reports, execution breakdowns, detailed trade rationales, and important updates:
👉 https://discord.gg/3tmVf6Y8sq


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.06 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
