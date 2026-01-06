SignauxSections
Ahmad Azizul Kamal

Keelik Stable Growth

Ahmad Azizul Kamal
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
21
Bénéfice trades:
10 (47.61%)
Perte trades:
11 (52.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.73 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10.98 USD (1 732 pips)
Perte brute:
-12.22 USD (1 445 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (1.10 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4.68 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.04
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.22
Longs trades:
14 (66.67%)
Courts trades:
7 (33.33%)
Facteur de profit:
0.90
Rendement attendu:
-0.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-5.52 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5.52 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.99 USD
Maximal:
5.52 USD (1.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 6
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -5
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 1
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -145
USDCHF -379
GBPUSD 346
USDCNH 394
USDJPY -72
AUDUSD 143
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.14 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1.10 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5.52 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Keelik FX is a professionally managed master copy trading strategy designed to deliver stable and sustainable long-term capital growth.

The strategy operates under disciplined execution, structured market analysis, and strict risk management standards.

Each position is executed with a maximum risk exposure of 0.5%-1% per trade and a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, ensuring that potential returns consistently outweigh potential losses. Profits are systematically reinvested to take advantage of compounding growth, while capital preservation remains the highest priority.

This strategy is based on daily timeframe (H1/H4/D1) analysis, entering the market only when probability, market structure, and directional bias are clearly in our favour. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistency and eliminating emotional decision-making.

🚫 No grid trading
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No aggressive or high-risk recovery techniques

Trading Environment

  • Broker: Exness

  • Account Type: Pro

  • Leverage: 1:200

Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Keelik FX. All trades are executed based on predefined rules and professional trading standards. Performance updates, execution reports, and strategic insights are shared openly to ensure subscribers remain fully informed at every stage.

📊 Join our official Discord channel to access comprehensive trade reports, execution breakdowns, detailed trade rationales, and important updates:
👉 https://discord.gg/3tmVf6Y8sq


Aucun avis
2026.01.06 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
