信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Keelik Stable Growth
Ahmad Azizul Kamal

Keelik Stable Growth

Ahmad Azizul Kamal
0条评论
2
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
21
盈利交易:
10 (47.61%)
亏损交易:
11 (52.38%)
最好交易:
3.14 USD
最差交易:
-1.73 USD
毛利:
10.98 USD (1 732 pips)
毛利亏损:
-12.22 USD (1 445 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (1.10 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4.68 USD (2)
夏普比率:
-0.04
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
15 几小时前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
-0.22
长期交易:
14 (66.67%)
短期交易:
7 (33.33%)
利润因子:
0.90
预期回报:
-0.06 USD
平均利润:
1.10 USD
平均损失:
-1.11 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-5.52 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5.52 USD (5)
每月增长:
-0.31%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.99 USD
最大值:
5.52 USD (1.37%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 6
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 2
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -5
GBPUSD 3
USDCNH 1
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD -145
USDCHF -379
GBPUSD 346
USDCNH 394
USDJPY -72
AUDUSD 143
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3.14 USD
最差交易: -2 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +1.10 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.52 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Keelik FX is a professionally managed master copy trading strategy designed to deliver stable and sustainable long-term capital growth.

The strategy operates under disciplined execution, structured market analysis, and strict risk management standards.

Each position is executed with a maximum risk exposure of 0.5%-1% per trade and a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, ensuring that potential returns consistently outweigh potential losses. Profits are systematically reinvested to take advantage of compounding growth, while capital preservation remains the highest priority.

This strategy is based on daily timeframe (H1/H4/D1) analysis, entering the market only when probability, market structure, and directional bias are clearly in our favour. Every trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring consistency and eliminating emotional decision-making.

🚫 No grid trading
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No aggressive or high-risk recovery techniques

Trading Environment

  • Broker: Exness

  • Account Type: Pro

  • Leverage: 1:200

Transparency and accountability are core pillars of Keelik FX. All trades are executed based on predefined rules and professional trading standards. Performance updates, execution reports, and strategic insights are shared openly to ensure subscribers remain fully informed at every stage.

📊 Join our official Discord channel to access comprehensive trade reports, execution breakdowns, detailed trade rationales, and important updates:
👉 https://discord.gg/3tmVf6Y8sq


没有评论
2026.01.06 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
