Jan Stancel

JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01

Jan Stancel
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
16
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 (81.25%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (18.75%)
En iyi işlem:
2.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.81 USD
Brüt kâr:
6.23 USD (62 300 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4.90 USD (49 000 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (1.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3.73 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
1.93%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
19.05%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.28
Alış işlemleri:
8 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.27
Beklenen getiri:
0.08 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.48 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.63 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-4.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4.81 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.53%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.13 USD
Maksimum:
4.81 USD (1.92%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.92% (4.81 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.94% (2.36 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4.81 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 232
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).

Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.

Key Features:

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Signal Specifications:

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)

  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)

  • Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)

Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.10 10:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
