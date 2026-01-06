- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 232
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.
This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).
Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.
Key Features:
-
Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
-
Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.
⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.
Signal Specifications:
-
Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)
-
Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)
-
Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)
-
Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)
-
Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)
Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.
