Jan Stancel

JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01

Jan Stancel
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
16
Bénéfice trades:
13 (81.25%)
Perte trades:
3 (18.75%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.81 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6.23 USD (62 300 pips)
Perte brute:
-4.90 USD (49 000 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (1.05 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3.73 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
1.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.05%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
6 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.28
Longs trades:
8 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.27
Rendement attendu:
0.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.48 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.63 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-4.81 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4.81 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.13 USD
Maximal:
4.81 USD (1.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.92% (4.81 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.94% (2.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.14 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1.05 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.81 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 232
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).

Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.

Key Features:

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Signal Specifications:

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)

  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)

  • Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)

Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.


Aucun avis
2026.01.10 10:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01
30 USD par mois
1%
0
0
USD
251
USD
1
100%
16
81%
2%
1.27
0.08
USD
2%
1:500
Copier

