Jan Stancel

JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01

Jan Stancel
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
16
이익 거래:
13 (81.25%)
손실 거래:
3 (18.75%)
최고의 거래:
2.14 USD
최악의 거래:
-4.81 USD
총 수익:
6.23 USD (62 300 pips)
총 손실:
-4.90 USD (49 000 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (1.05 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3.73 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.06
거래 활동:
1.93%
최대 입금량:
19.05%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
17
평균 유지 시간:
6 분
회복 요인:
0.28
롱(주식매수):
8 (50.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
8 (50.00%)
수익 요인:
1.27
기대수익:
0.08 USD
평균 이익:
0.48 USD
평균 손실:
-1.63 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-4.81 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-4.81 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
0.53%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
4.13 USD
최대한의:
4.81 USD (1.92%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.92% (4.81 USD)
자본금별:
0.94% (2.36 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +2.14 USD
최악의 거래: -5 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +1.05 USD
연속 최대 손실: -4.81 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 232
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).

Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.

Key Features:

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Signal Specifications:

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)

  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)

  • Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)

Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.10 10:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
