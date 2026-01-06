信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01
Jan Stancel

JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01

Jan Stancel
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
16
盈利交易:
13 (81.25%)
亏损交易:
3 (18.75%)
最好交易:
2.14 USD
最差交易:
-4.81 USD
毛利:
6.23 USD (62 300 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4.90 USD (49 000 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (1.05 USD)
最大连续盈利:
3.73 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
3.81%
最大入金加载:
19.05%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
6 分钟
采收率:
0.28
长期交易:
8 (50.00%)
短期交易:
8 (50.00%)
利润因子:
1.27
预期回报:
0.08 USD
平均利润:
0.48 USD
平均损失:
-1.63 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-4.81 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4.81 USD (1)
每月增长:
0.53%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.13 USD
最大值:
4.81 USD (1.92%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.92% (4.81 USD)
净值:
0.94% (2.36 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2.14 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +1.05 USD
最大连续亏损: -4.81 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 232
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).

Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.

Key Features:

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Signal Specifications:

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)

  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)

  • Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)

Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.


没有评论
2026.01.10 10:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
