Signale / MetaTrader 5 / JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01
Jan Stancel

JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01

Jan Stancel
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
16
Gewinntrades:
13 (81.25%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (18.75%)
Bester Trade:
2.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.81 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6.23 USD (62 300 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4.90 USD (49 000 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (1.05 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3.73 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
1.93%
Max deposit load:
19.05%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.28
Long-Positionen:
8 (50.00%)
Short-Positionen:
8 (50.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.27
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.08 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.63 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-4.81 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4.81 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.53%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4.13 USD
Maximaler:
4.81 USD (1.92%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.92% (4.81 USD)
Kapital:
0.94% (2.36 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1.05 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4.81 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 232
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).

Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.

Key Features:

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Signal Specifications:

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)

  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)

  • Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)

Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.10 10:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01
30 USD pro Monat
1%
0
0
USD
251
USD
1
100%
16
81%
2%
1.27
0.08
USD
2%
1:500
