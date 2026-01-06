SignalsSections
Jan Stancel

JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01

Jan Stancel
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
13 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
3 (18.75%)
Best trade:
2.14 USD
Worst trade:
-4.81 USD
Gross Profit:
6.23 USD (62 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.90 USD (49 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.73 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
3.81%
Max deposit load:
19.05%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.28
Long Trades:
8 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
8 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
0.48 USD
Average Loss:
-1.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.81 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.13 USD
Maximal:
4.81 USD (1.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.92% (4.81 USD)
By Equity:
0.94% (2.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.14 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 232
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).

Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.

Key Features:

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Signal Specifications:

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)

  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)

  • Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)

Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.


No reviews
2026.01.10 10:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
