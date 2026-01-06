- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|BTCUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|BTCUSD
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 232
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.
This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).
Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.
Key Features:
-
Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
-
Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.
⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.
Signal Specifications:
-
Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)
-
Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)
-
Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)
-
Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)
-
Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)
Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.
