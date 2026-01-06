SeñalesSecciones
JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01
Jan Stancel

JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01

Jan Stancel
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
16
Transacciones Rentables:
13 (81.25%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 (18.75%)
Mejor transacción:
2.14 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.81 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
6.23 USD (62 300 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4.90 USD (49 000 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (1.05 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3.73 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
1.93%
Carga máxima del depósito:
19.05%
Último trade:
23 minutos
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.28
Transacciones Largas:
8 (50.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
8 (50.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.27
Beneficio Esperado:
0.08 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.48 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.63 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-4.81 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4.81 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.53%
Trading algorítmico:
94%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4.13 USD
Máxima:
4.81 USD (1.92%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.92% (4.81 USD)
De fondos:
1.46% (3.66 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2.14 USD
Peor transacción: -5 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1.05 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -4.81 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 232
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).

Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.

Key Features:

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Signal Specifications:

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)

  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)

  • Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)

Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.


2026.01.10 10:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
