SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01
Jan Stancel

JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01

Jan Stancel
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
16
Negociações com lucro:
13 (81.25%)
Negociações com perda:
3 (18.75%)
Melhor negociação:
2.14 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.81 USD
Lucro bruto:
6.23 USD (62 300 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4.90 USD (49 000 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (1.05 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3.73 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
3.81%
Depósito máximo carregado:
19.05%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
17
Tempo médio de espera:
6 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.28
Negociações longas:
8 (50.00%)
Negociações curtas:
8 (50.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.27
Valor esperado:
0.08 USD
Lucro médio:
0.48 USD
Perda média:
-1.63 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-4.81 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-4.81 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
0.53%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
4.13 USD
Máximo:
4.81 USD (1.92%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.92% (4.81 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.94% (2.36 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +2.14 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1.05 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -4.81 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 232
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).

Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.

Key Features:

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Signal Specifications:

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)

  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)

  • Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)

Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.


Sem comentários
2026.01.10 10:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01
30 USD por mês
1%
0
0
USD
251
USD
1
100%
16
81%
4%
1.27
0.08
USD
2%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.