シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01
Jan Stancel

JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01

Jan Stancel
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
16
利益トレード:
13 (81.25%)
損失トレード:
3 (18.75%)
ベストトレード:
2.14 USD
最悪のトレード:
-4.81 USD
総利益:
6.23 USD (62 300 pips)
総損失:
-4.90 USD (49 000 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (1.05 USD)
最大連続利益:
3.73 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.06
取引アクティビティ:
1.93%
最大入金額:
19.05%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
17
平均保有時間:
6 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.28
長いトレード:
8 (50.00%)
短いトレード:
8 (50.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.27
期待されたペイオフ:
0.08 USD
平均利益:
0.48 USD
平均損失:
-1.63 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-4.81 USD)
最大連続損失:
-4.81 USD (1)
月間成長:
0.53%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
4.13 USD
最大の:
4.81 USD (1.92%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.92% (4.81 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.94% (2.36 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +2.14 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +1.05 USD
最大連続損失: -4.81 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FusionMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 232
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).

Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.

Key Features:

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Signal Specifications:

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)

  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)

  • Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)

Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.


レビューなし
2026.01.10 10:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
