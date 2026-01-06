СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01
Jan Stancel

JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01

Jan Stancel
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2026 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
16
Прибыльных трейдов:
13 (81.25%)
Убыточных трейдов:
3 (18.75%)
Лучший трейд:
2.14 USD
Худший трейд:
-4.81 USD
Общая прибыль:
6.23 USD (62 300 pips)
Общий убыток:
-4.90 USD (49 000 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (1.05 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
3.73 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.06
Торговая активность:
1.93%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
19.05%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
17
Ср. время удержания:
6 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.28
Длинных трейдов:
8 (50.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
8 (50.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.27
Мат. ожидание:
0.08 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.48 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.63 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-4.81 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-4.81 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
0.53%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
4.13 USD
Максимальная:
4.81 USD (1.92%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.92% (4.81 USD)
По эквити:
0.94% (2.36 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +2.14 USD
Худший трейд: -5 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1.05 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -4.81 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 232
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).

Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.

Key Features:

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Signal Specifications:

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)

  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)

  • Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)

Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.10 10:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01
30 USD в месяц
1%
0
0
USD
251
USD
1
100%
16
81%
2%
1.27
0.08
USD
2%
1:500
