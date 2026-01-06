SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01
Jan Stancel

JS Precious and Crypto Algo MG01

Jan Stancel
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
16
Profit Trade:
13 (81.25%)
Loss Trade:
3 (18.75%)
Best Trade:
2.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.81 USD
Profitto lordo:
6.23 USD (62 300 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4.90 USD (49 000 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (1.05 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3.73 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
1.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
19.05%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.28
Long Trade:
8 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
8 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.27
Profitto previsto:
0.08 USD
Profitto medio:
0.48 USD
Perdita media:
-1.63 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-4.81 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.81 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.13 USD
Massimale:
4.81 USD (1.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.92% (4.81 USD)
Per equità:
0.94% (2.36 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.14 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.05 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.81 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 232
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
Thank you for choosing my signal.

This signal is designed for followers starting with small capital. It executes a hybrid strategy trading both Physical Gold (XAUUSD) and Digital Gold (BTCUSD).

Due to the low minimum deposit, the EA operates with a specialized logic: it trades cautiously and less frequently to preserve margin. As the account balance grows, the trading frequency and volume will naturally adjust to capture higher profits.

Key Features:

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Volatility: The strategy may experience drawdowns or negative months. This is normal for these volatile assets, but the system is designed to recover.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD on a small account is HIGH RISK. Volatility on crypto and metals is significant. Only invest funds you can afford to lose.

Signal Specifications:

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) & BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Risk Level: HIGH (due to low deposit size relative to asset volatility)

  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD (higher is better)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher (Crucial for small accounts!)

  • Broker: Compatible with ANY broker (ECN/Low spread recommended)

Recommendation for Subscribers: Protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly. Please carefully consider your lot size allocation, especially if you have a different account size or leverage than mine. All investment decisions are your responsibility.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.10 10:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 14:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
