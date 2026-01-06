SinyallerBölümler
Takaho Seto

Low risk automated trading

Takaho Seto
0 inceleme
93 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 -52%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 407
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
978 (69.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
429 (30.49%)
En iyi işlem:
84 427.00 JPY
En kötü işlem:
-351 071.00 JPY
Brüt kâr:
4 401 622.00 JPY (196 809 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 592 922.00 JPY (250 472 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
39 (56 846.00 JPY)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
188 492.00 JPY (9)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
7 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.82
Alış işlemleri:
1 029 (73.13%)
Satış işlemleri:
378 (26.87%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.79
Beklenen getiri:
-846.70 JPY
Ortalama kâr:
4 500.64 JPY
Ortalama zarar:
-13 037.11 JPY
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-105 189.00 JPY)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-668 583.00 JPY (6)
Aylık büyüme:
0.93%
Yıllık tahmin:
11.30%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 333 378.00 JPY
Maksimum:
1 449 382.00 JPY (348.41%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
65.41% (1 449 382.00 JPY)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 703
EURJPY 464
GBPJPY 234
EURUSD 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -4.3K
GBPJPY -2.9K
EURUSD 124
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 3.3K
EURJPY -26K
GBPJPY -31K
EURUSD 305
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +84 427.00 JPY
En kötü işlem: -351 071 JPY
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +56 846.00 JPY
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -105 189.00 JPY

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
TitanFX-01
0.31 × 875
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.49 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.66 × 6423
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
3 daha fazla...
This signal is designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk by constructing a portfolio based on five different logics.
The six components are as follows:

  1. Trades that utilize the fixing rate (benchmark rate)

  2. Trades based on a proprietary logic that has consistently generated profits for several years, supporting both trend-following and counter-trend strategies

  3. Trades that take positions in the trend-following direction when large price movements occur

  4. Trades that steadily accumulate profits with a minimum target of 10 pips

  5. Averaging-down martingale-style trades (designed to remain robust even during historically sharp market crashes)

When backtested over the past 10 years, this signal has generated profits exceeding 1 billion (compound basis).
It is designed to reliably generate profits even in rapidly changing market conditions such as the Lehman Shock.

This time, we have released it publicly because its stability has also been confirmed through forward testing.


