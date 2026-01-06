СигналыРазделы
Low risk automated trading
Takaho Seto

Low risk automated trading

Takaho Seto
0 отзывов
93 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2024 -52%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 407
Прибыльных трейдов:
978 (69.50%)
Убыточных трейдов:
429 (30.49%)
Лучший трейд:
84 427.00 JPY
Худший трейд:
-351 071.00 JPY
Общая прибыль:
4 401 622.00 JPY (196 809 pips)
Общий убыток:
-5 592 922.00 JPY (250 472 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
39 (56 846.00 JPY)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
188 492.00 JPY (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.02
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
8 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
23 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.82
Длинных трейдов:
1 029 (73.13%)
Коротких трейдов:
378 (26.87%)
Профит фактор:
0.79
Мат. ожидание:
-846.70 JPY
Средняя прибыль:
4 500.64 JPY
Средний убыток:
-13 037.11 JPY
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-105 189.00 JPY)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-668 583.00 JPY (6)
Прирост в месяц:
0.93%
Годовой прогноз:
11.30%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 333 378.00 JPY
Максимальная:
1 449 382.00 JPY (348.41%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
65.41% (1 449 382.00 JPY)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDJPY 703
EURJPY 464
GBPJPY 234
EURUSD 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -4.3K
GBPJPY -2.9K
EURUSD 124
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDJPY 3.3K
EURJPY -26K
GBPJPY -31K
EURUSD 305
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +84 427.00 JPY
Худший трейд: -351 071 JPY
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +56 846.00 JPY
Макс. убыток в серии: -105 189.00 JPY

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
TitanFX-01
0.31 × 875
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.49 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.66 × 6423
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
This signal is designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk by constructing a portfolio based on five different logics.
The six components are as follows:

  1. Trades that utilize the fixing rate (benchmark rate)

  2. Trades based on a proprietary logic that has consistently generated profits for several years, supporting both trend-following and counter-trend strategies

  3. Trades that take positions in the trend-following direction when large price movements occur

  4. Trades that steadily accumulate profits with a minimum target of 10 pips

  5. Averaging-down martingale-style trades (designed to remain robust even during historically sharp market crashes)

When backtested over the past 10 years, this signal has generated profits exceeding 1 billion (compound basis).
It is designed to reliably generate profits even in rapidly changing market conditions such as the Lehman Shock.

This time, we have released it publicly because its stability has also been confirmed through forward testing.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.06 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
