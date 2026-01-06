信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Low risk automated trading
Takaho Seto

Low risk automated trading

Takaho Seto
93
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2024 -52%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 407
盈利交易:
978 (69.50%)
亏损交易:
429 (30.49%)
最好交易:
84 427.00 JPY
最差交易:
-351 071.00 JPY
毛利:
4 401 622.00 JPY (196 809 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 592 922.00 JPY (250 472 pips)
最大连续赢利:
39 (56 846.00 JPY)
最大连续盈利:
188 492.00 JPY (9)
夏普比率:
-0.02
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
23 小时
采收率:
-0.82
长期交易:
1 029 (73.13%)
短期交易:
378 (26.87%)
利润因子:
0.79
预期回报:
-846.70 JPY
平均利润:
4 500.64 JPY
平均损失:
-13 037.11 JPY
最大连续失误:
9 (-105 189.00 JPY)
最大连续亏损:
-668 583.00 JPY (6)
每月增长:
0.93%
年度预测:
11.30%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 333 378.00 JPY
最大值:
1 449 382.00 JPY (348.41%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
65.41% (1 449 382.00 JPY)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 703
EURJPY 464
GBPJPY 234
EURUSD 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -4.3K
GBPJPY -2.9K
EURUSD 124
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 3.3K
EURJPY -26K
GBPJPY -31K
EURUSD 305
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +84 427.00 JPY
最差交易: -351 071 JPY
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +56 846.00 JPY
最大连续亏损: -105 189.00 JPY

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 GaitameFinest-S2-Main 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
TitanFX-01
0.31 × 875
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.49 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.66 × 6423
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
3 更多...
This signal is designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk by constructing a portfolio based on five different logics.
The six components are as follows:

  1. Trades that utilize the fixing rate (benchmark rate)

  2. Trades based on a proprietary logic that has consistently generated profits for several years, supporting both trend-following and counter-trend strategies

  3. Trades that take positions in the trend-following direction when large price movements occur

  4. Trades that steadily accumulate profits with a minimum target of 10 pips

  5. Averaging-down martingale-style trades (designed to remain robust even during historically sharp market crashes)

When backtested over the past 10 years, this signal has generated profits exceeding 1 billion (compound basis).
It is designed to reliably generate profits even in rapidly changing market conditions such as the Lehman Shock.

This time, we have released it publicly because its stability has also been confirmed through forward testing.


没有评论
2026.01.06 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
