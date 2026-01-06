This signal is designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk by constructing a portfolio based on five different logics.

The six components are as follows:

Trades that utilize the fixing rate (benchmark rate) Trades based on a proprietary logic that has consistently generated profits for several years, supporting both trend-following and counter-trend strategies Trades that take positions in the trend-following direction when large price movements occur Trades that steadily accumulate profits with a minimum target of 10 pips Averaging-down martingale-style trades (designed to remain robust even during historically sharp market crashes)

When backtested over the past 10 years, this signal has generated profits exceeding 1 billion (compound basis).

It is designed to reliably generate profits even in rapidly changing market conditions such as the Lehman Shock.

This time, we have released it publicly because its stability has also been confirmed through forward testing.