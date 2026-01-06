SeñalesSecciones
Takaho Seto

Low risk automated trading

0 comentarios
93 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2024 -52%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 409
Transacciones Rentables:
980 (69.55%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
429 (30.45%)
Mejor transacción:
84 427.00 JPY
Peor transacción:
-351 071.00 JPY
Beneficio Bruto:
4 403 358.00 JPY (196 851 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 592 922.00 JPY (250 472 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
39 (56 846.00 JPY)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
188 492.00 JPY (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Actividad comercial:
11.73%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.99%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.82
Transacciones Largas:
1 031 (73.17%)
Transacciones Cortas:
378 (26.83%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.79
Beneficio Esperado:
-844.26 JPY
Beneficio medio:
4 493.22 JPY
Pérdidas medias:
-13 037.11 JPY
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-105 189.00 JPY)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-668 583.00 JPY (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.65%
Pronóstico anual:
32.13%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 333 378.00 JPY
Máxima:
1 449 382.00 JPY (348.41%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
65.41% (1 449 382.00 JPY)
De fondos:
0.41% (3 720.00 JPY)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY 704
EURJPY 465
GBPJPY 234
EURUSD 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -4.3K
GBPJPY -2.9K
EURUSD 124
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY 3.4K
EURJPY -26K
GBPJPY -31K
EURUSD 305
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
TitanFX-01
0.31 × 875
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.49 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.66 × 6423
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
otros 3...
This signal is designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk by constructing a portfolio based on five different logics.
The six components are as follows:

  1. Trades that utilize the fixing rate (benchmark rate)

  2. Trades based on a proprietary logic that has consistently generated profits for several years, supporting both trend-following and counter-trend strategies

  3. Trades that take positions in the trend-following direction when large price movements occur

  4. Trades that steadily accumulate profits with a minimum target of 10 pips

  5. Averaging-down martingale-style trades (designed to remain robust even during historically sharp market crashes)

When backtested over the past 10 years, this signal has generated profits exceeding 1 billion (compound basis).
It is designed to reliably generate profits even in rapidly changing market conditions such as the Lehman Shock.

This time, we have released it publicly because its stability has also been confirmed through forward testing.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.06 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
