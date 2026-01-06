SignalsSections
Takaho Seto

Low risk automated trading

Takaho Seto
0 reviews
93 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -52%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 407
Profit Trades:
978 (69.50%)
Loss Trades:
429 (30.49%)
Best trade:
84 427.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-351 071.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
4 401 622.00 JPY (196 809 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 592 922.00 JPY (250 472 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (56 846.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
188 492.00 JPY (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.82
Long Trades:
1 029 (73.13%)
Short Trades:
378 (26.87%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-846.70 JPY
Average Profit:
4 500.64 JPY
Average Loss:
-13 037.11 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-105 189.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-668 583.00 JPY (6)
Monthly growth:
0.93%
Annual Forecast:
11.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 333 378.00 JPY
Maximal:
1 449 382.00 JPY (348.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.41% (1 449 382.00 JPY)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 703
EURJPY 464
GBPJPY 234
EURUSD 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -4.3K
GBPJPY -2.9K
EURUSD 124
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 3.3K
EURJPY -26K
GBPJPY -31K
EURUSD 305
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
TitanFX-01
0.31 × 875
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.49 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.66 × 6423
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
This signal is designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk by constructing a portfolio based on five different logics.
The six components are as follows:

  1. Trades that utilize the fixing rate (benchmark rate)

  2. Trades based on a proprietary logic that has consistently generated profits for several years, supporting both trend-following and counter-trend strategies

  3. Trades that take positions in the trend-following direction when large price movements occur

  4. Trades that steadily accumulate profits with a minimum target of 10 pips

  5. Averaging-down martingale-style trades (designed to remain robust even during historically sharp market crashes)

When backtested over the past 10 years, this signal has generated profits exceeding 1 billion (compound basis).
It is designed to reliably generate profits even in rapidly changing market conditions such as the Lehman Shock.

This time, we have released it publicly because its stability has also been confirmed through forward testing.


No reviews
2026.01.06 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
