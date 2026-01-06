SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Low risk automated trading
Takaho Seto

Low risk automated trading

Takaho Seto
0 Bewertungen
93 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2024 -52%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 407
Gewinntrades:
978 (69.50%)
Verlusttrades:
429 (30.49%)
Bester Trade:
84 427.00 JPY
Schlechtester Trade:
-351 071.00 JPY
Bruttoprofit:
4 401 622.00 JPY (196 809 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5 592 922.00 JPY (250 472 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
39 (56 846.00 JPY)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
188 492.00 JPY (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.82
Long-Positionen:
1 029 (73.13%)
Short-Positionen:
378 (26.87%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.79
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-846.70 JPY
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4 500.64 JPY
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13 037.11 JPY
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-105 189.00 JPY)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-668 583.00 JPY (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.93%
Jahresprognose:
11.30%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 333 378.00 JPY
Maximaler:
1 449 382.00 JPY (348.41%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
65.41% (1 449 382.00 JPY)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 703
EURJPY 464
GBPJPY 234
EURUSD 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -4.3K
GBPJPY -2.9K
EURUSD 124
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 3.3K
EURJPY -26K
GBPJPY -31K
EURUSD 305
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +84 427.00 JPY
Schlechtester Trade: -351 071 JPY
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +56 846.00 JPY
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -105 189.00 JPY

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
TitanFX-01
0.31 × 875
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.49 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.66 × 6423
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
noch 3 ...
This signal is designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk by constructing a portfolio based on five different logics.
The six components are as follows:

  1. Trades that utilize the fixing rate (benchmark rate)

  2. Trades based on a proprietary logic that has consistently generated profits for several years, supporting both trend-following and counter-trend strategies

  3. Trades that take positions in the trend-following direction when large price movements occur

  4. Trades that steadily accumulate profits with a minimum target of 10 pips

  5. Averaging-down martingale-style trades (designed to remain robust even during historically sharp market crashes)

When backtested over the past 10 years, this signal has generated profits exceeding 1 billion (compound basis).
It is designed to reliably generate profits even in rapidly changing market conditions such as the Lehman Shock.

This time, we have released it publicly because its stability has also been confirmed through forward testing.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.06 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
