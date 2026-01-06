SinaisSeções
Takaho Seto

Low risk automated trading

0 comentários
93 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2024 -52%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 407
Negociações com lucro:
978 (69.50%)
Negociações com perda:
429 (30.49%)
Melhor negociação:
84 427.00 JPY
Pior negociação:
-351 071.00 JPY
Lucro bruto:
4 401 622.00 JPY (196 809 pips)
Perda bruta:
-5 592 922.00 JPY (250 472 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
39 (56 846.00 JPY)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
188 492.00 JPY (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.02
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
8 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.82
Negociações longas:
1 029 (73.13%)
Negociações curtas:
378 (26.87%)
Fator de lucro:
0.79
Valor esperado:
-846.70 JPY
Lucro médio:
4 500.64 JPY
Perda média:
-13 037.11 JPY
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-105 189.00 JPY)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-668 583.00 JPY (6)
Crescimento mensal:
0.93%
Previsão anual:
11.30%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 333 378.00 JPY
Máximo:
1 449 382.00 JPY (348.41%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
65.41% (1 449 382.00 JPY)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 703
EURJPY 464
GBPJPY 234
EURUSD 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -4.3K
GBPJPY -2.9K
EURUSD 124
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY 3.3K
EURJPY -26K
GBPJPY -31K
EURUSD 305
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +84 427.00 JPY
Pior negociação: -351 071 JPY
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +56 846.00 JPY
Máxima perda consecutiva: -105 189.00 JPY

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
TitanFX-01
0.31 × 875
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.49 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.66 × 6423
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
This signal is designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk by constructing a portfolio based on five different logics.
The six components are as follows:

  1. Trades that utilize the fixing rate (benchmark rate)

  2. Trades based on a proprietary logic that has consistently generated profits for several years, supporting both trend-following and counter-trend strategies

  3. Trades that take positions in the trend-following direction when large price movements occur

  4. Trades that steadily accumulate profits with a minimum target of 10 pips

  5. Averaging-down martingale-style trades (designed to remain robust even during historically sharp market crashes)

When backtested over the past 10 years, this signal has generated profits exceeding 1 billion (compound basis).
It is designed to reliably generate profits even in rapidly changing market conditions such as the Lehman Shock.

This time, we have released it publicly because its stability has also been confirmed through forward testing.


Sem comentários
2026.01.06 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
